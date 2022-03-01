Prairie View A&M seeks revenge as it plays host to Jackson State in its home finale on Monday.

Riding a winning stretch that has seen the Panthers win four of their last five, Prairie View A&M hopes to close out the regular season on this continued hot streak and position itself into one of the top eight spots in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament next week.

Currently the Panthers have all but secured a spot, but Jackson State is immediately behind them in the standings and holds the tiebreaker, having beaten the team 75-64 back in mid-January.

How to Watch Jackson State at Prairie View A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Prairie View A&M is led by a quartet of guards including junior Jeremiah Gambrell and seniors Jawaun Daniels, D’Rell Roberts and William Douglas. All average double digits in scoring, including 11 of the team's last 12 games.

In the last matchup in January, Jackson State led most of the second half behind junior Terence Lewis II’s then season-high 16 points, a total he has passed three times since.

The Tigers need to win out and get some help to make the SWAC tournament next week. Today is their final road game of the season before closing out the year with games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State.

