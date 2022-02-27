How to Watch Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Jackson State Tigers center Jayveous McKinnis (11) dribbles around Iowa State Cyclones forward George Conditt IV (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 8-6 SWAC) are at home in SWAC action against the Jackson State Tigers (8-18, 6-9 SWAC) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: William J. Nicks Building

William J. Nicks Building Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State

The Panthers average 67.4 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 65.7 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers' 59.9 points per game are 14.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Panthers give up to opponents.

The Panthers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Jawaun Daniels puts up 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.1 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

William Douglas averages 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor.

Jeremiah Gambrell leads his squad in assists per game (2.8), and also averages 11.2 points and 1.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dewayne Cox posts 8.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 2.4 steals (seventh in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Markedric Bell is averaging 5.6 points, 0.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Jackson State Players to Watch