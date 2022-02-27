Skip to main content

How to Watch Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Jackson State Tigers center Jayveous McKinnis (11) dribbles around Iowa State Cyclones forward George Conditt IV (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 8-6 SWAC) are at home in SWAC action against the Jackson State Tigers (8-18, 6-9 SWAC) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State

Key Stats for Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State

  • The Panthers average 67.4 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 65.7 the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers' 59.9 points per game are 14.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • The Panthers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

  • Jawaun Daniels puts up 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.1 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • William Douglas averages 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor.
  • Jeremiah Gambrell leads his squad in assists per game (2.8), and also averages 11.2 points and 1.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Dewayne Cox posts 8.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 2.4 steals (seventh in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Markedric Bell is averaging 5.6 points, 0.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Jackson State Players to Watch

  • Jayveous McKinnis is the Tigers' top scorer (11.7 points per game) and rebounder (9.6), and puts up 0.7 assists.
  • The Tigers receive 8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Terence Lewis II.
  • Jonas James is the Tigers' top assist man (3 per game), and he puts up 7.6 points and 2.2 rebounds.
  • The Tigers get 6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Ken Evans.
  • Dyllan Taylor gets the Tigers 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Jackson State at Prairie View A&M

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

