How to Watch Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 8-6 SWAC) are at home in SWAC action against the Jackson State Tigers (8-18, 6-9 SWAC) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: William J. Nicks Building
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State
- The Panthers average 67.4 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 65.7 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers' 59.9 points per game are 14.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- The Panthers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Jawaun Daniels puts up 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.1 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- William Douglas averages 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor.
- Jeremiah Gambrell leads his squad in assists per game (2.8), and also averages 11.2 points and 1.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dewayne Cox posts 8.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 2.4 steals (seventh in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Markedric Bell is averaging 5.6 points, 0.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Jayveous McKinnis is the Tigers' top scorer (11.7 points per game) and rebounder (9.6), and puts up 0.7 assists.
- The Tigers receive 8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Terence Lewis II.
- Jonas James is the Tigers' top assist man (3 per game), and he puts up 7.6 points and 2.2 rebounds.
- The Tigers get 6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Ken Evans.
- Dyllan Taylor gets the Tigers 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
