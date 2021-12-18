Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Jacksonville State at Alabama in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Alabama rebound after a tough loss and get a win against Jacksonville State on Saturday?
    The No. 6 Alabama men's basketball team (8–2) was riding high after wins over Miami, then-No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 14 Houston, but then the Crimson tide lost to Memphis. With two games before conference play begins, the Crimson Tide take on Jacksonville State at home looking to get back on track.

    How to Watch Jacksonville State at Alabama today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Watch Jacksonville State at Alabama online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide got hot from three, knocked off the Bulldogs and let the NCAA know they are the real deal this season.

    Against the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide hit 13 threes and 16 free throws to take the victory.

    When the Crimson Tide are rolling from three-point range they are a very tough team to beat. They are 5–1 in the six games in which they hit 10 or more threes.

    A lot of variables play into the Crimson Tide’s No. 11-ranked scoring offense (85.2 points per game). They share the ball well (15.1 assists per game), make three-pointers (9.9 per game) and are really good on the offensive glass (12.7 per game). However, they are below average on defense, allowing 74.2 points per game.

