Jacksonville State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) will attempt to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Jacksonville State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-19
147.5 points
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Jacksonville State
- The Crimson Tide put up 85.2 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 67.8 the Gamecocks allow.
- The Gamecocks score an average of 71.9 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Crimson Tide give up.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide with 18.2 points per contest and 7 rebounds, while also putting up 1.4 assists.
- Keon Ellis posts 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jahvon Quinerly averages 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- JD Davison leads his squad in assists per game (4.9), and also posts 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Charles Bediako posts 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 69.6% from the field.
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Kayne Henry gets the Gamecocks 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Brandon Huffman is averaging a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10 points and 0.2 assists, making 62.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Jalen Gibbs gives the Gamecocks 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jalen Finch is posting 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 38.1% of his shots from the field.
