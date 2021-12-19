Jacksonville State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II looks to drive past Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis during their game at FedExForum on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Jrca1865

    The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) will attempt to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

    Alabama vs Jacksonville State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Alabama

    -19

    147.5 points

    Key Stats for Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

    • The Crimson Tide put up 85.2 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 67.8 the Gamecocks allow.
    • The Gamecocks score an average of 71.9 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Crimson Tide give up.
    • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide with 18.2 points per contest and 7 rebounds, while also putting up 1.4 assists.
    • Keon Ellis posts 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jahvon Quinerly averages 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • JD Davison leads his squad in assists per game (4.9), and also posts 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Charles Bediako posts 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 69.6% from the field.

    Jacksonville State Players to Watch

    • Kayne Henry gets the Gamecocks 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Brandon Huffman is averaging a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10 points and 0.2 assists, making 62.5% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jalen Gibbs gives the Gamecocks 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Jalen Finch is posting 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 38.1% of his shots from the field.

