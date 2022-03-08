How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine: ASUN Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 2 seed Bellarmine Knights (19-13, 11-5 ASUN) and the No. 2 Jacksonville Dolphins (21-9, 11-5 ASUN) meet to decide the ASUN conference champion on Tuesday at 5:00 PM.
How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bellarmine
-2.5
122 points
Key Stats for Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville
- The Knights score 69.9 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 58.7 the Dolphins allow.
- The Dolphins' 67.0 points per game are equal to what the Knights give up to opponents.
- This season, the Knights have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have hit.
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- CJ Fleming puts up 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Juston Betz averages a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 6.9 points and 2.9 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field.
- Ethan Claycomb posts 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Curt Hopf puts up 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the floor.
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- The Dolphins get 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Bryce Workman.
- The Dolphins get 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Mike Marsh.
- Tyreese Davis is posting 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Jordan Davis is putting up 8.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 37.6% of his shots from the floor.
