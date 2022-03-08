Skip to main content

How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine: ASUN Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 19, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Dolphins forward Bryce Workman (13) attempts to shoot the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 19, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Dolphins forward Bryce Workman (13) attempts to shoot the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 seed Bellarmine Knights (19-13, 11-5 ASUN) and the No. 2 Jacksonville Dolphins (21-9, 11-5 ASUN) meet to decide the ASUN conference champion on Tuesday at 5:00 PM.

How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville

Bellarmine vs Jacksonville Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bellarmine

-2.5

122 points

Key Stats for Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville

  • The Knights score 69.9 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 58.7 the Dolphins allow.
  • The Dolphins' 67.0 points per game are equal to what the Knights give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Knights have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have hit.

Bellarmine Players to Watch

  • CJ Fleming puts up 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Juston Betz averages a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 6.9 points and 2.9 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field.
  • Ethan Claycomb posts 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Curt Hopf puts up 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the floor.

Jacksonville Players to Watch

  • The Dolphins get 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Bryce Workman.
  • The Dolphins get 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Mike Marsh.
  • Tyreese Davis is posting 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
  • Jordan Davis is putting up 8.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 37.6% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Atlantic Sun Tournament: Bellarmine at Jacksonville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: United States vs Haiti

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
liverpool
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Inter

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
ja-morant
SI Guide

Ascending Ja Morant and the Grizzlies Take on Surging Pelicans

By Kevin Sweeney1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots between Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) and forward Bryce Nze (10) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Xavier: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) celebrates a shot alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during warmups against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy