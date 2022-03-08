How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine: ASUN Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 19, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Dolphins forward Bryce Workman (13) attempts to shoot the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 seed Bellarmine Knights (19-13, 11-5 ASUN) and the No. 2 Jacksonville Dolphins (21-9, 11-5 ASUN) meet to decide the ASUN conference champion on Tuesday at 5:00 PM.

How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Bellarmine -2.5 122 points

Key Stats for Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville

The Knights score 69.9 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 58.7 the Dolphins allow.

The Dolphins' 67.0 points per game are equal to what the Knights give up to opponents.

This season, the Knights have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have hit.

Bellarmine Players to Watch

CJ Fleming puts up 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Juston Betz averages a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 6.9 points and 2.9 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Ethan Claycomb posts 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Curt Hopf puts up 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the floor.

Jacksonville Players to Watch