The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) will host the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Jacksonville

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -14.5 129.5 points

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Jacksonville

Last year, the Golden Gophers recorded only 3.0 more points per game (72.5) than the Dolphins gave up (69.5).

The Dolphins put up 5.6 fewer points per game last year (67.6) than the Golden Gophers gave up (73.2).

Last season, the Golden Gophers had a 39.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.8% lower than the 44.0% of shots the Dolphins' opponents made.

The Dolphins shot at a 43.7% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers averaged.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Liam Robbins averaged a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game last season. He also posted 10.8 points and 1.0 assist, shooting 44.1% from the floor.

Brandon Johnson paced his team in rebounds per game (6.1) last year, and also averaged 8.6 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Both Gach posted 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year, shooting 40.1% from the floor.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. posted 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jacksonville Players to Watch