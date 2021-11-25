Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 16, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Brady Rudrud (10) drives to the basket against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) in the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) will host the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Jacksonville

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Williams Arena
    Minnesota vs Jacksonville Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Minnesota

    -14.5

    129.5 points

    Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Jacksonville

    • Last year, the Golden Gophers recorded only 3.0 more points per game (72.5) than the Dolphins gave up (69.5).
    • The Dolphins put up 5.6 fewer points per game last year (67.6) than the Golden Gophers gave up (73.2).
    • Last season, the Golden Gophers had a 39.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.8% lower than the 44.0% of shots the Dolphins' opponents made.
    • The Dolphins shot at a 43.7% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers averaged.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Liam Robbins averaged a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game last season. He also posted 10.8 points and 1.0 assist, shooting 44.1% from the floor.
    • Brandon Johnson paced his team in rebounds per game (6.1) last year, and also averaged 8.6 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.
    • Both Gach posted 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year, shooting 40.1% from the floor.
    • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. posted 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Jacksonville Players to Watch

    • Dontarius James put up 17.5 points per game last season to go with 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
    • Bryce Workman pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Mo Arnold averaged 2.3 assists per contest.
    • James knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Arnold and James were defensive standouts last season, with Arnold averaging 1.1 steals per game and James collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Jacksonville at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
