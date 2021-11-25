How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

Minnesota looks to stay unbeaten on the year when it hosts Jacksonville on Wednesday night.

Minnesota has gotten off to a great start to the year by winning its first four games, but it hasn't been easy. The Golden Gophers slipped past Western Kentucky by four points and Princeton in double-overtime but have also won easily against Purdue Ft. Wayne and Kansas City.

How to Watch Jacksonville at Minnesota in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Jacksonville at Minnesota game on fuboTV

While they haven't played the top competition yet this year, the Gophers have taken care of business in winning their games.

Wednesday night they will try and keep it going when they host a Jacksonville team that is coming off its first loss of the year against UCF on Tuesday.

The Dolphins won their first two games of the year but just couldn't keep up with in-state foe UCF in the nine-point loss.

Wednesday they get another shot at a big-time team when they look to pull off the upset over Minnesota.

The Gophers will be the favorites, but the Dolphins have upset on their mind. Minnesota will need to make sure they don't overlook them.

