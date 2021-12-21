Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Monmouth Hawks forward Walker Miller (4) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Petersen Events Center.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -6 118.5 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville

The Panthers average 60.4 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 54.1 the Dolphins allow.

The Dolphins' 67.4 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers allow.

The Panthers are shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Dolphins allow to opponents.

The Dolphins have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley puts up 15.1 points and 8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.5 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field.

Femi Odukale averages a team-high 3.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.8 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 33.7% from the field.

Mouhamadou Gueye is posting 6.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

William Jeffress Jr. puts up 5.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jamarius Burton averages 9.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 35.3% from the field.

Jacksonville Players to Watch