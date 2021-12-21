Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Petersen Events Center.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville
- The Panthers average 60.4 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 54.1 the Dolphins allow.
- The Dolphins' 67.4 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers allow.
- The Panthers are shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Dolphins allow to opponents.
- The Dolphins have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley puts up 15.1 points and 8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.5 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field.
- Femi Odukale averages a team-high 3.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.8 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 33.7% from the field.
- Mouhamadou Gueye is posting 6.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
- William Jeffress Jr. puts up 5.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jamarius Burton averages 9.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 35.3% from the field.
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Mike Marsh is putting up 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 58.7% of his shots from the field.
- Osayi Osifo is putting up a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.1 points and 0.2 assists, making 73.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Tommy Bruner is putting up 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- The Dolphins receive 6.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Bryce Workman.
