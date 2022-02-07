Skip to main content

How to Watch James Madison at Drexel in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

James Madison visits Drexel in a CAA men's basketball contest.

James Madison (13–8) currently sits two games under .500 in CAA play. On Monday, the team heads on the road to face Drexel (10–10). The Dragons are 5–5 in the conference.

How to Watch James Madison at Drexel in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the James Madison at Drexel game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Drexel won 88–82 when these two teams met last month.

Amari Williams led the Dragons with 21 points on 6-for-10 shooting in the win. He pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked four shots. Camren Wynter had 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting with nine rebounds and six assists.

The Dragons shot 55.4% in the win.

The Dukes shot 48.4% in the loss. Vado Morse led the team in scoring with 18 points on 7-for-16 shooting, while Terrence Edwards came off the bench to deliver a strong performance, scoring 17 points on 8-for-14 shooting and pulling down 11 rebounds. He also added two assists and a steal. Takal Molson had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Drexel is coming off a 76–68 win over Delaware, which ended a two-game losing skid for the team. James Madison lost to Hofstra on Saturday and has now lost three of its last four.

Regional restrictions may apply.

