Skip to main content

How to Watch JMU vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

CAA opponents meet when the James Madison Dukes (12-5, 3-3 CAA) host the Drexel Dragons (8-8, 3-3 CAA) at Atlantic Union Bank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

How to Watch JMU vs. Drexel

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for JMU vs. Drexel

  • The Dukes put up 78.8 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 71.4 the Dragons allow.
  • The Dragons average only 4.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Dukes allow (70.4).
  • This season, the Dukes have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Dragons' opponents have hit.
  • The Dragons have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.

JMU Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Dukes this season is Vado Morse, who averages 14.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
  • JMU's leading rebounder is Alonzo Sule averaging 5.5 boards per game and its best passer is Takal Molson and his 2.6 assists per game.
  • Morse makes more threes per game than any other member of the Dukes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The JMU leader in both steals and blocks is Molson, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Camren Wynter's points (15.4 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dragons' leaderboards.
  • James Butler's stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 12.5 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Drexel rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mate Okros is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Dragons, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Drexel's leader in steals is Wynter (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Amari Williams (1.8 per game).

JMU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Northeastern

W 89-66

Home

1/15/2022

William & Mary

W 95-91

Away

1/17/2022

Elon

L 90-67

Away

1/20/2022

UNC Wilmington

L 71-70

Home

1/22/2022

Charleston (SC)

W 95-94

Home

1/27/2022

Drexel

-

Home

1/29/2022

Delaware

-

Home

1/31/2022

Towson

-

Away

2/3/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

2/5/2022

Hofstra

-

Away

2/7/2022

Drexel

-

Away

Drexel Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Delaware

L 81-77

Home

1/15/2022

Northeastern

W 76-68

Away

1/17/2022

Hofstra

L 71-68

Away

1/20/2022

Elon

W 77-49

Home

1/22/2022

William & Mary

L 83-75

Home

1/27/2022

JMU

-

Away

1/29/2022

Towson

-

Away

1/31/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Away

2/3/2022

Delaware

-

Away

2/7/2022

JMU

-

Home

2/10/2022

Hofstra

-

Home

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Drexel at James Madison

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
memphis
College Basketball

How to Watch East Carolina at Memphis

1 minute ago
purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Iowa

1 minute ago
imago1006160376h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Panama

1 minute ago
morehead state
College Basketball

How to Watch Morehead State at Southeast Missouri State

1 minute ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15
College Basketball

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate the victory against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy