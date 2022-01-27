How to Watch JMU vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CAA opponents meet when the James Madison Dukes (12-5, 3-3 CAA) host the Drexel Dragons (8-8, 3-3 CAA) at Atlantic Union Bank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for JMU vs. Drexel
- The Dukes put up 78.8 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 71.4 the Dragons allow.
- The Dragons average only 4.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Dukes allow (70.4).
- This season, the Dukes have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Dragons' opponents have hit.
- The Dragons have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.
JMU Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Dukes this season is Vado Morse, who averages 14.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
- JMU's leading rebounder is Alonzo Sule averaging 5.5 boards per game and its best passer is Takal Molson and his 2.6 assists per game.
- Morse makes more threes per game than any other member of the Dukes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The JMU leader in both steals and blocks is Molson, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.
Drexel Players to Watch
- Camren Wynter's points (15.4 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dragons' leaderboards.
- James Butler's stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 12.5 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Drexel rebounding leaderboard.
- Mate Okros is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Dragons, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Drexel's leader in steals is Wynter (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Amari Williams (1.8 per game).
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Northeastern
W 89-66
Home
1/15/2022
William & Mary
W 95-91
Away
1/17/2022
Elon
L 90-67
Away
1/20/2022
UNC Wilmington
L 71-70
Home
1/22/2022
Charleston (SC)
W 95-94
Home
1/27/2022
Drexel
-
Home
1/29/2022
Delaware
-
Home
1/31/2022
Towson
-
Away
2/3/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
2/5/2022
Hofstra
-
Away
2/7/2022
Drexel
-
Away
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Delaware
L 81-77
Home
1/15/2022
Northeastern
W 76-68
Away
1/17/2022
Hofstra
L 71-68
Away
1/20/2022
Elon
W 77-49
Home
1/22/2022
William & Mary
L 83-75
Home
1/27/2022
JMU
-
Away
1/29/2022
Towson
-
Away
1/31/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Away
2/3/2022
Delaware
-
Away
2/7/2022
JMU
-
Home
2/10/2022
Hofstra
-
Home
