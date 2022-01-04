JMU vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch JMU vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (9-2, 0-0 CAA) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Drexel Dragons (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Drexel vs. JMU
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
- Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
Key Stats for Drexel vs. JMU
- The 75.6 points per game the Dragons put up are 12.2 more points than the Dukes allow (63.4).
- The Dukes score just 3.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Dragons allow their opponents to score (72.9).
- This season, the Dragons have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Dukes' opponents have made.
- The Dukes are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 45.5% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.
Drexel Players to Watch
- James Butler posts 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.2 assists, shooting 59.1% from the floor.
- Camren Wynter is tops on the Dragons at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 5.2 rebounds and 14 points.
- Melik Martin puts up 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 54.9% from the field.
- Amari Williams is posting 5 points, 1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
- Xavier Bell is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.
JMU Players to Watch
- Justin Amadi is posting 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 61.7% of his shots from the field.
- Vado Morse is posting 10.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 32.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Alonzo Sule is the Dukes' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he delivers 8.7 points and 0.3 assists.
- Charles Falden is putting up 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
