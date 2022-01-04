JMU vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The James Madison Dukes (9-2, 0-0 CAA) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Drexel Dragons (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Drexel vs. JMU

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Daskalakis Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Drexel vs. JMU

The 75.6 points per game the Dragons put up are 12.2 more points than the Dukes allow (63.4).

The Dukes score just 3.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Dragons allow their opponents to score (72.9).

This season, the Dragons have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Dukes' opponents have made.

The Dukes are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 45.5% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.

Drexel Players to Watch

James Butler posts 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.2 assists, shooting 59.1% from the floor.

Camren Wynter is tops on the Dragons at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 5.2 rebounds and 14 points.

Melik Martin puts up 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 54.9% from the field.

Amari Williams is posting 5 points, 1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Bell is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.

JMU Players to Watch