JMU vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch JMU vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The James Madison Dukes (9-2, 0-0 CAA) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Drexel Dragons (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Drexel vs. JMU

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Drexel vs. JMU

    • The 75.6 points per game the Dragons put up are 12.2 more points than the Dukes allow (63.4).
    • The Dukes score just 3.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Dragons allow their opponents to score (72.9).
    • This season, the Dragons have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Dukes' opponents have made.
    • The Dukes are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 45.5% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.

    Drexel Players to Watch

    • James Butler posts 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.2 assists, shooting 59.1% from the floor.
    • Camren Wynter is tops on the Dragons at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 5.2 rebounds and 14 points.
    • Melik Martin puts up 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 54.9% from the field.
    • Amari Williams is posting 5 points, 1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Xavier Bell is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.

    JMU Players to Watch

    • Justin Amadi is posting 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 61.7% of his shots from the field.
    • Vado Morse is posting 10.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 32.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
    • Alonzo Sule is the Dukes' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he delivers 8.7 points and 0.3 assists.
    • Charles Falden is putting up 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    James Madison at Drexel

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

