Publish date:
How to Watch JMU vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the James Madison Dukes (3-0), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.
How to Watch JMU vs. George Mason
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for JMU vs. George Mason
- Last year, the Patriots scored just 0.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Dukes allowed (70.5).
- The Dukes scored 8.2 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Patriots gave up (69.9).
- Last season, the Patriots had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Dukes' opponents hit.
- The Dukes shot 45.2% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.8% the Patriots' opponents shot last season.
George Mason Players to Watch
- Jordan Miller averaged 14.3 points per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Josh Oduro pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Tyler Kolek averaged 2.3 assists per contest.
- Kolek hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Javon Greene averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while A.J. Wilson compiled 2.0 rejections per contest.
JMU Players to Watch
- Matt Lewis scored 18.6 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Justin Amadi grabbed 5.0 boards per game while also scoring 9.1 points a contest.
- Lewis knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Terell Strickland averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Amadi notched 0.4 blocks per contest.
George Mason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Stony Brook
W 74-52
Home
11/12/2021
Pennsylvania
W 87-66
Home
11/14/2021
Morgan State
W 90-53
Home
11/17/2021
Maryland
W 71-66
Away
11/19/2021
JMU
-
Away
11/22/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/23/2021
Nevada
-
Home
11/24/2021
South Dakota State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Old Dominion
-
Home
12/7/2021
Navy
-
Home
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Carlow
W 135-40
Home
11/13/2021
Old Dominion
W 58-53
Home
11/16/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 79-78
Away
11/19/2021
George Mason
-
Home
11/22/2021
Kent State
-
Home
11/28/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
12/2/2021
Eastern Mennonite
-
Home
12/7/2021
Virginia
-
Home
12/11/2021
Radford
-
Home
How To Watch
November
19
2021
George Mason at James Madison
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)