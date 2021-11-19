Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Mason Patriots forward Josh Oduro (13) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Mason Patriots (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the James Madison Dukes (3-0), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.

How to Watch JMU vs. George Mason

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Key Stats for JMU vs. George Mason

Last year, the Patriots scored just 0.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Dukes allowed (70.5).

The Dukes scored 8.2 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Patriots gave up (69.9).

Last season, the Patriots had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Dukes' opponents hit.

The Dukes shot 45.2% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.8% the Patriots' opponents shot last season.

George Mason Players to Watch

Jordan Miller averaged 14.3 points per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.

Josh Oduro pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Tyler Kolek averaged 2.3 assists per contest.

Kolek hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Javon Greene averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while A.J. Wilson compiled 2.0 rejections per contest.

JMU Players to Watch

Matt Lewis scored 18.6 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.

Justin Amadi grabbed 5.0 boards per game while also scoring 9.1 points a contest.

Lewis knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

Terell Strickland averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Amadi notched 0.4 blocks per contest.

George Mason Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Stony Brook W 74-52 Home 11/12/2021 Pennsylvania W 87-66 Home 11/14/2021 Morgan State W 90-53 Home 11/17/2021 Maryland W 71-66 Away 11/19/2021 JMU - Away 11/22/2021 Washington - Away 11/23/2021 Nevada - Home 11/24/2021 South Dakota State - Away 12/4/2021 Old Dominion - Home 12/7/2021 Navy - Home

JMU Schedule