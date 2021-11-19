Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch JMU vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Mason Patriots forward Josh Oduro (13) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The George Mason Patriots (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the James Madison Dukes (3-0), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.

    How to Watch JMU vs. George Mason

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
    Key Stats for JMU vs. George Mason

    • Last year, the Patriots scored just 0.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Dukes allowed (70.5).
    • The Dukes scored 8.2 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Patriots gave up (69.9).
    • Last season, the Patriots had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Dukes' opponents hit.
    • The Dukes shot 45.2% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.8% the Patriots' opponents shot last season.

    George Mason Players to Watch

    • Jordan Miller averaged 14.3 points per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Josh Oduro pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Tyler Kolek averaged 2.3 assists per contest.
    • Kolek hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Javon Greene averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while A.J. Wilson compiled 2.0 rejections per contest.

    JMU Players to Watch

    • Matt Lewis scored 18.6 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Justin Amadi grabbed 5.0 boards per game while also scoring 9.1 points a contest.
    • Lewis knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Terell Strickland averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Amadi notched 0.4 blocks per contest.

    George Mason Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Stony Brook

    W 74-52

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 87-66

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Morgan State

    W 90-53

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Maryland

    W 71-66

    Away

    11/19/2021

    JMU

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Old Dominion

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    JMU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Carlow

    W 135-40

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 58-53

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 79-78

    Away

    11/19/2021

    George Mason

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Eastern Mennonite

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    George Mason at James Madison

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
