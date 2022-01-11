Skip to main content

How to Watch JMU vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-8, 0-0 CAA) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the James Madison Dukes (9-3, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch JMU vs. Northeastern

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for JMU vs. Northeastern

  • The Dukes put up 9.4 more points per game (77) than the Huskies give up (67.6).
  • The Huskies' 64.9 points per game are only 0.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Dukes give up.
  • This season, the Dukes have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
  • The Huskies have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.

JMU Players to Watch

  • Vado Morse leads the Dukes in scoring, tallying 11.8 points per game to go with two rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Alonzo Sule is JMU's leading rebounder, grabbing six per game, while Takal Molson is its best passer, averaging 2.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Dukes get the most three-point shooting production out of Morse, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
  • Morse and Molson lead JMU on the defensive end, with Morse leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Molson in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort is at the top of the Huskies scoring leaderboard with 12.4 points per game. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and racks up 1.8 assists per game.
  • Chris Doherty puts up a stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 11.1 points and 1.6 assists per game for Northeastern to take the top rebound spot on the team. Nikola Djogo holds the top spot for assists with 2.3 per game, adding 12 points and 5.2 rebounds per matchup.
  • Djogo is the top scorer from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Djogo (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northeastern while Doherty (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

JMU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/28/2021

Florida Atlantic

W 69-65

Away

12/2/2021

Eastern Mennonite

W 96-54

Home

12/7/2021

Virginia

W 52-49

Home

12/11/2021

Radford

W 79-70

Home

1/9/2022

Hofstra

L 87-80

Home

1/11/2022

Northeastern

-

Home

1/15/2022

William & Mary

-

Away

1/17/2022

Elon

-

Away

1/20/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Home

1/22/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Home

1/27/2022

Drexel

-

Home

Northeastern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

UMass

W 82-76

Home

12/12/2021

Davidson

L 79-69

Home

12/29/2021

Elon

L 79-62

Away

12/31/2021

William & Mary

L 71-70

Away

1/9/2022

Towson

L 70-67

Away

1/11/2022

JMU

-

Away

1/15/2022

Drexel

-

Home

1/17/2022

Delaware

-

Home

1/22/2022

Hofstra

-

Home

1/24/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Home

1/27/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Northeastern at James Madison

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
