Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-8, 0-0 CAA) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the James Madison Dukes (9-3, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch JMU vs. Northeastern

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Atlantic Union Bank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for JMU vs. Northeastern

The Dukes put up 9.4 more points per game (77) than the Huskies give up (67.6).

The Huskies' 64.9 points per game are only 0.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Dukes give up.

This season, the Dukes have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.

The Huskies have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.

JMU Players to Watch

Vado Morse leads the Dukes in scoring, tallying 11.8 points per game to go with two rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Alonzo Sule is JMU's leading rebounder, grabbing six per game, while Takal Molson is its best passer, averaging 2.7 assists in each contest.

The Dukes get the most three-point shooting production out of Morse, who makes 1.9 threes per game.

Morse and Molson lead JMU on the defensive end, with Morse leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Molson in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Northeastern Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort is at the top of the Huskies scoring leaderboard with 12.4 points per game. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and racks up 1.8 assists per game.

Chris Doherty puts up a stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 11.1 points and 1.6 assists per game for Northeastern to take the top rebound spot on the team. Nikola Djogo holds the top spot for assists with 2.3 per game, adding 12 points and 5.2 rebounds per matchup.

Djogo is the top scorer from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Djogo (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northeastern while Doherty (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Florida Atlantic W 69-65 Away 12/2/2021 Eastern Mennonite W 96-54 Home 12/7/2021 Virginia W 52-49 Home 12/11/2021 Radford W 79-70 Home 1/9/2022 Hofstra L 87-80 Home 1/11/2022 Northeastern - Home 1/15/2022 William & Mary - Away 1/17/2022 Elon - Away 1/20/2022 UNC Wilmington - Home 1/22/2022 Charleston (SC) - Home 1/27/2022 Drexel - Home

Northeastern Schedule