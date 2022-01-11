How to Watch JMU vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (6-8, 0-0 CAA) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the James Madison Dukes (9-3, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch JMU vs. Northeastern
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
Key Stats for JMU vs. Northeastern
- The Dukes put up 9.4 more points per game (77) than the Huskies give up (67.6).
- The Huskies' 64.9 points per game are only 0.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Dukes give up.
- This season, the Dukes have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
- The Huskies have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.
JMU Players to Watch
- Vado Morse leads the Dukes in scoring, tallying 11.8 points per game to go with two rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Alonzo Sule is JMU's leading rebounder, grabbing six per game, while Takal Molson is its best passer, averaging 2.7 assists in each contest.
- The Dukes get the most three-point shooting production out of Morse, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
- Morse and Molson lead JMU on the defensive end, with Morse leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Molson in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort is at the top of the Huskies scoring leaderboard with 12.4 points per game. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and racks up 1.8 assists per game.
- Chris Doherty puts up a stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 11.1 points and 1.6 assists per game for Northeastern to take the top rebound spot on the team. Nikola Djogo holds the top spot for assists with 2.3 per game, adding 12 points and 5.2 rebounds per matchup.
- Djogo is the top scorer from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Djogo (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northeastern while Doherty (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 69-65
Away
12/2/2021
Eastern Mennonite
W 96-54
Home
12/7/2021
Virginia
W 52-49
Home
12/11/2021
Radford
W 79-70
Home
1/9/2022
Hofstra
L 87-80
Home
1/11/2022
Northeastern
-
Home
1/15/2022
William & Mary
-
Away
1/17/2022
Elon
-
Away
1/20/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
1/22/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Home
1/27/2022
Drexel
-
Home
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
UMass
W 82-76
Home
12/12/2021
Davidson
L 79-69
Home
12/29/2021
Elon
L 79-62
Away
12/31/2021
William & Mary
L 71-70
Away
1/9/2022
Towson
L 70-67
Away
1/11/2022
JMU
-
Away
1/15/2022
Drexel
-
Home
1/17/2022
Delaware
-
Home
1/22/2022
Hofstra
-
Home
1/24/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
1/27/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Away