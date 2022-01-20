Skip to main content

How to Watch JMU vs. UNC Wilmington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 3-0 CAA) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the James Madison Dukes (11-4, 2-2 CAA) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch JMU vs. UNC Wilmington

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for JMU vs. UNC Wilmington

  • The 78.3 points per game the Dukes average are 11.4 more points than the Seahawks allow (66.9).
  • The Seahawks average only 0.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Dukes give up (68.7).
  • The Dukes make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • The Seahawks are shooting 40.0% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 43.0% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.

JMU Players to Watch

  • Vado Morse leads the Dukes in scoring, tallying 12.9 points per game to go with 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Alonzo Sule leads JMU in rebounding, averaging six per game, while Takal Molson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.
  • The Dukes get the most three-point shooting production out of Charles Falden, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • Molson is JMU's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Justin Amadi leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • The Seahawks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jaylen Sims with 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
  • Mike Okauru notches more assists than any other UNC Wilmington player with three per game. He also scores 11.6 points and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Jaylen Fornes is consistent from three-point range and leads the Seahawks with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • UNC Wilmington's leader in steals is Okauru with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Amari Kelly with 1.3 per game.

JMU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Radford

W 79-70

Home

1/9/2022

Hofstra

L 87-80

Home

1/11/2022

Northeastern

W 89-66

Home

1/15/2022

William & Mary

W 95-91

Away

1/17/2022

Elon

L 90-67

Away

1/20/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Home

1/22/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Home

1/27/2022

Drexel

-

Home

1/29/2022

Delaware

-

Home

1/31/2022

Towson

-

Away

2/3/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

UNC Wilmington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

High Point

W 71-69

Away

12/22/2021

Campbell

W 65-58

Home

12/29/2021

Delaware

W 70-68

Home

1/12/2022

Elon

W 73-66

Home

1/17/2022

Charleston (SC)

W 86-78

Away

1/20/2022

JMU

-

Away

1/22/2022

Towson

-

Away

1/24/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

1/27/2022

Northeastern

-

Home

1/29/2022

Hofstra

-

Home

1/31/2022

Drexel

-

Home

How To Watch

January
20
2022

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17516839
College Basketball

