Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 3-0 CAA) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the James Madison Dukes (11-4, 2-2 CAA) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch JMU vs. UNC Wilmington

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Atlantic Union Bank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for JMU vs. UNC Wilmington

The 78.3 points per game the Dukes average are 11.4 more points than the Seahawks allow (66.9).

The Seahawks average only 0.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Dukes give up (68.7).

The Dukes make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

The Seahawks are shooting 40.0% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 43.0% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.

JMU Players to Watch

Vado Morse leads the Dukes in scoring, tallying 12.9 points per game to go with 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Alonzo Sule leads JMU in rebounding, averaging six per game, while Takal Molson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.

The Dukes get the most three-point shooting production out of Charles Falden, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Molson is JMU's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Justin Amadi leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

The Seahawks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jaylen Sims with 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Mike Okauru notches more assists than any other UNC Wilmington player with three per game. He also scores 11.6 points and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Fornes is consistent from three-point range and leads the Seahawks with 1.7 made threes per game.

UNC Wilmington's leader in steals is Okauru with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Amari Kelly with 1.3 per game.

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Radford W 79-70 Home 1/9/2022 Hofstra L 87-80 Home 1/11/2022 Northeastern W 89-66 Home 1/15/2022 William & Mary W 95-91 Away 1/17/2022 Elon L 90-67 Away 1/20/2022 UNC Wilmington - Home 1/22/2022 Charleston (SC) - Home 1/27/2022 Drexel - Home 1/29/2022 Delaware - Home 1/31/2022 Towson - Away 2/3/2022 Northeastern - Away

UNC Wilmington Schedule