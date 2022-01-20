How to Watch JMU vs. UNC Wilmington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 3-0 CAA) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the James Madison Dukes (11-4, 2-2 CAA) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch JMU vs. UNC Wilmington
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
Key Stats for JMU vs. UNC Wilmington
- The 78.3 points per game the Dukes average are 11.4 more points than the Seahawks allow (66.9).
- The Seahawks average only 0.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Dukes give up (68.7).
- The Dukes make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- The Seahawks are shooting 40.0% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 43.0% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.
JMU Players to Watch
- Vado Morse leads the Dukes in scoring, tallying 12.9 points per game to go with 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Alonzo Sule leads JMU in rebounding, averaging six per game, while Takal Molson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.
- The Dukes get the most three-point shooting production out of Charles Falden, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Molson is JMU's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Justin Amadi leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- The Seahawks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jaylen Sims with 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
- Mike Okauru notches more assists than any other UNC Wilmington player with three per game. He also scores 11.6 points and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Fornes is consistent from three-point range and leads the Seahawks with 1.7 made threes per game.
- UNC Wilmington's leader in steals is Okauru with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Amari Kelly with 1.3 per game.
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Radford
W 79-70
Home
1/9/2022
Hofstra
L 87-80
Home
1/11/2022
Northeastern
W 89-66
Home
1/15/2022
William & Mary
W 95-91
Away
1/17/2022
Elon
L 90-67
Away
1/20/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
1/22/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Home
1/27/2022
Drexel
-
Home
1/29/2022
Delaware
-
Home
1/31/2022
Towson
-
Away
2/3/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
UNC Wilmington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
High Point
W 71-69
Away
12/22/2021
Campbell
W 65-58
Home
12/29/2021
Delaware
W 70-68
Home
1/12/2022
Elon
W 73-66
Home
1/17/2022
Charleston (SC)
W 86-78
Away
1/20/2022
JMU
-
Away
1/22/2022
Towson
-
Away
1/24/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/27/2022
Northeastern
-
Home
1/29/2022
Hofstra
-
Home
1/31/2022
Drexel
-
Home