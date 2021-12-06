Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch JMU vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The James Madison Dukes (7-2) face the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch JMU vs. Virginia

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for JMU vs. Virginia

    • The Dukes score 79.2 points per game, 23.0 more points than the 56.2 the Cavaliers allow.
    • The Cavaliers' 62.3 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 64.2 the Dukes allow.
    • The Dukes make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
    • The Cavaliers have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.

    JMU Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Dukes is Takal Molson, who scores 11.3 points and distributes 2.6 assists per game.
    • Alonzo Sule leads JMU in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.8 points a contest.
    • Charles Falden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Dukes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • The JMU steals leader is Vado Morse, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Justin Amadi, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jayden Gardner records 14.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Reece Beekman dishes out more assists than any other Virginia player with 4.6 per game. He also scores 6.4 points and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
    • Kihei Clark averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick (2.9 per game).

    JMU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Kent State

    L 74-69

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Wright State

    W 78-76

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Murray State

    L 74-62

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 69-65

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Eastern Mennonite

    W 96-54

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Towson

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Delaware

    -

    Away

    Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Georgia

    W 65-55

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Providence

    W 58-40

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Lehigh

    W 61-43

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Iowa

    L 75-74

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 57-56

    Home

    12/7/2021

    JMU

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Virginia at James Madison

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

