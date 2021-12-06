Publish date:
How to Watch JMU vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (7-2) face the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch JMU vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
Key Stats for JMU vs. Virginia
- The Dukes score 79.2 points per game, 23.0 more points than the 56.2 the Cavaliers allow.
- The Cavaliers' 62.3 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 64.2 the Dukes allow.
- The Dukes make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.
JMU Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Dukes is Takal Molson, who scores 11.3 points and distributes 2.6 assists per game.
- Alonzo Sule leads JMU in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.8 points a contest.
- Charles Falden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Dukes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- The JMU steals leader is Vado Morse, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Justin Amadi, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner records 14.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Reece Beekman dishes out more assists than any other Virginia player with 4.6 per game. He also scores 6.4 points and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Kihei Clark averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick (2.9 per game).
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Kent State
L 74-69
Home
11/23/2021
Wright State
W 78-76
Away
11/24/2021
Murray State
L 74-62
Away
11/28/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 69-65
Away
12/2/2021
Eastern Mennonite
W 96-54
Home
12/7/2021
Virginia
-
Home
12/11/2021
Radford
-
Home
12/21/2021
Morgan State
-
Away
12/28/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Away
12/31/2021
Towson
-
Away
1/3/2022
Delaware
-
Away
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Georgia
W 65-55
Away
11/23/2021
Providence
W 58-40
Away
11/26/2021
Lehigh
W 61-43
Home
11/29/2021
Iowa
L 75-74
Home
12/3/2021
Pittsburgh
W 57-56
Home
12/7/2021
JMU
-
Away
12/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
12/22/2021
Clemson
-
Home
1/1/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/4/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/8/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
