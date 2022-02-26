Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas at Baylor in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top ten teams battle on Saturday night when No. 5 Kansas travels to No. 10 Baylor for a Big 12 clash

Kansas heads to Baylor Saturday looking to all but clinch the Big 12 regular-season title. The Jayhawks are two games up on the Bears and Texas Tech for the top spot with just four games to play.

How to Watch Kansas at Baylor in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Kansas at Baylor game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jayhawks beat rival Kansas State on Tuesday to win their fourth straight game and keep them at the top of the Big 12. It was an impressive performance as they put up 102 points in the 19 point blowout win.

Saturday will be much tougher as they go for a season sweep of Baylor after beating them 83-59 in Lawrence on February 5th.

The Bears have gone 4-1 since that loss and have won back-to-back games against TCU and Oklahoma State.

They needed overtime to beat the Cowboys, but they got the win and improved them to 11-4 in the Big 12 and 23-5 overall.

Baylor has stumbled a bit in conference play but still looks like a threat to make a run at the Final Four. First, though, they want to finish off the regular season strong and go for a Big 12 tournament championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

