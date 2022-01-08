Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kansas goes on the road to face Texas Tech on Saturday looking to win its ninth straight game.

The No. 6 Kansas men's basketball team has looked like one of the best teams in the country this year and the start of Big 12 play hasn't slowed the Jayhawks down.

How to Watch Kansas at Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Kansas at Texas Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jayhawks won their eighth straight game Tuesday when they beat Oklahoma State 74–63 in their conference opener. It was another solid performance for the Jayhawks as they look to get back to the top of the Big 12 after Baylor won the conference title last year.

On Saturday, Kansas will look to get yet another win against a Texas Tech team that is coming off a 51–47 loss to No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders had their two-game winning streak snapped with the loss, which dropped them to 10–3 overall and 0–1 in the Big 12.

In the defensive battle, Texas Tech held the Cyclones scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second half to get back into the game. Despite that strong defensive play and taking the lead later in the half, the Red Raiders did not come away with the win.

On Saturday afternoon, they will look to find more offense as they try to pull off a big upset against the Jayhawks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Kansas at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

figure skating
Figure Skating

How to Watch Figure Skating U.S. Championships

18 seconds ago
harvard
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in Women's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Loyola Chicago
College Basketball

How to Watch Bradley at Loyola-Chicago in College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida at Tulane in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
UAB Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch UAB at Rice in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

18 seconds ago
USATSI_17463816
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Clippers

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy