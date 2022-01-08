How to Watch Kansas at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball

Kansas goes on the road to face Texas Tech on Saturday looking to win its ninth straight game.

The No. 6 Kansas men's basketball team has looked like one of the best teams in the country this year and the start of Big 12 play hasn't slowed the Jayhawks down.

How to Watch Kansas at Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Jayhawks won their eighth straight game Tuesday when they beat Oklahoma State 74–63 in their conference opener. It was another solid performance for the Jayhawks as they look to get back to the top of the Big 12 after Baylor won the conference title last year.

On Saturday, Kansas will look to get yet another win against a Texas Tech team that is coming off a 51–47 loss to No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders had their two-game winning streak snapped with the loss, which dropped them to 10–3 overall and 0–1 in the Big 12.

In the defensive battle, Texas Tech held the Cyclones scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second half to get back into the game. Despite that strong defensive play and taking the lead later in the half, the Red Raiders did not come away with the win.

On Saturday afternoon, they will look to find more offense as they try to pull off a big upset against the Jayhawks.

