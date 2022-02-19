How to Watch Kansas at West Virginia in Men's College Basketball

Kansas travels to Big 12 rival West Virginia on Saturday night looking to win its third straight game

Kansas has bounced back from a 79-76 loss to Texas almost two weeks ago with back-to-back wins against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

How to Watch Kansas at West Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Jayhawks have now won nine of their last 11 and are 10-2 in the Big 12. They are currently two games up on both Baylor and Texas Tech for the top spot in the conference standings as they look to win yet another Big 12 regular-season title.

Saturday they will look to keep that grip on the conference lead when they take on a West Virginia team they beat 85-59 earlier in the year.

The Mountaineers will look to get revenge for that earlier season loss as it tries to win for just the second time in the last 10 games.

West Virginia started the year 13-2 and 2-1 in the Big 12, but have really struggled since and have just the one win against Iowa State on February 8th.

The Mountaineers will be a big underdog in this game despite playing at home, but will look to pull off the big upset and put a dent in the Jayhawks conference lead.

