Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas at West Virginia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kansas travels to Big 12 rival West Virginia on Saturday night looking to win its third straight game

Kansas has bounced back from a 79-76 loss to Texas almost two weeks ago with back-to-back wins against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

How to Watch Kansas at West Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Kansas at West Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jayhawks have now won nine of their last 11 and are 10-2 in the Big 12. They are currently two games up on both Baylor and Texas Tech for the top spot in the conference standings as they look to win yet another Big 12 regular-season title.

Saturday they will look to keep that grip on the conference lead when they take on a West Virginia team they beat 85-59 earlier in the year.

The Mountaineers will look to get revenge for that earlier season loss as it tries to win for just the second time in the last 10 games.

West Virginia started the year 13-2 and 2-1 in the Big 12, but have really struggled since and have just the one win against Iowa State on February 8th.

The Mountaineers will be a big underdog in this game despite playing at home, but will look to pull off the big upset and put a dent in the Jayhawks conference lead.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Kansas at West Virginia in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division forward Jordan Kyrou (25) of the St. Louis Blues skates against Metropolitan Division forward Jack Hughes (86) of the New Jersey Devils during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
37 seconds ago
Feb 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
37 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
37 seconds ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
37 seconds ago
USATSI_17654629
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain in Canada

By Kristofer Habbas
37 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jacob Groves (34) and forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas at West Virginia in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
37 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
37 seconds ago
imago1005365000h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres vs. Atletico San Luis

By Frank Urbina
37 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) draws a blocking foul on North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) as Hugley shoots during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
37 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy