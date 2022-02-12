How to Watch Kansas State at Iowa State in Men's College Basketball

Kansas State travels to conference foe Iowa State on Saturday afternoon as both teams look to get back on track with a win

Kansas State hits the road Saturday coming off a 75-60 loss to Baylor on Wednesday. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Wildcats and dropped them to 4-7 in the Big 12.

How to Watch Kansas State at Iowa State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Wildcats have been better this year, but have struggled in conference play. They finished the non-conference schedule 8-3, but are just 12-11 now.

Saturday they travel to Iowa State for the first of two meetings against the Cyclones.

The Cyclones' early-season success seems like a distant memory now as they have gone just 4-8 since starting 12-0.

The season has still been a great success for Iowa State as it won just two games last year, but the Cyclones are still disappointed with how they have played recently.

They are now desperate to get wins if they want to make a push for an at large berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday's game is important for both teams as they try and improve their tournament resume.

