How to Watch Kansas State at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball

As teams fight for positioning in the Big 12 standings, Oklahoma State and Kansas State will face off in Stillwater, OK on Saturday. Although neither one of these schools are considered premier teams in the conference this season, it should still be an exciting matchup.

The last time these two squads faced off was earlier this month, when Kansas State came out victorious by a final score of 71-68. A game that came down to the wire, a late 3-point make by the Wildcats in the final seconds put the game away.

How to Watch Kansas State at Oklahoma State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live Stream: You can stream Kansas State at Oklahoma State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma State is 12-13 on the season, slowly working its way to .500 over the past few weeks. The Cowboys lost their superstar guard in Cade Cunningham to the NBA prior to this season, so it’s certainly been an adjustment.

A dynamic guard duo in Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson has started to emerge in Stillwater, as each average double-digits in the scoring column. The two top offensive players on the team this season, they’re both able to put the team on their back on that end of the floor.

The Wildcats have been slightly more successful this season, posting a record of 14-11 thus far. They’ve won four of their last five games and are really starting to hit their stride in conference play.

Guard Nijel Pack leads Kansas State in scoring, producing 17.5 points per contest to go along with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Additionally, Mark Smith is dominant on the glass, pulling down a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game.

Currently on a postseason ban, Oklahoma State is not eligible for March Madness this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.