How to Watch Kansas State at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

Kansas State heads to Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon to take on the Rebels in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Kansas State hits the road on Saturday looking to snap a two-game winning streak. It has been an up and down last four games for the Wildcats as they beat Texas Tech and Texas, but then blew a huge halftime lead in losing to Kansas and was blown out by Baylor.

How to Watch Kansas State at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

They are now just 2-6 in the Big 12 and 10-9 overall. They have played well and shown they can play with anyone, but is also coming off a dud of a game against the Bears.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get back in the win column against an Ole Miss team who is coming off a 64-55 loss to Arkansas.

The Rebels had just beat Florida and were looking for their second straight win, but instead came up short against the Razorbacks. The loss was their seventh in the last nine games and has them 2-6 in the SEC.

They have struggled in conference play, but also have big wins against the Gators and Mississippi State.

Saturday the Rebels get a big opportunity to get a non-conference win and get back on track after having a tough couple of weeks.

