    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles against Florida A&M Rattlers guard Dimingus Stevens (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Arkansas

    Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Arkansas

    • Last year, the 81.4 points per game the Razorbacks put up were 11.2 more points than the Wildcats allowed (70.2).
    • The Wildcats' 61.8 points per game last year were 9.0 fewer points than the 70.8 the Razorbacks allowed.
    • Last season, the Razorbacks had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
    • The Wildcats shot at a 41.2% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • Moses Moody put up 16.8 points per game last season to go with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
    • Justin Smith pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Jalen Tate averaged 3.8 assists per contest.
    • Moody knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • JD Notae and Connor Vanover were defensive standouts last season, with Notae averaging 1.4 steals per game and Vanover collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Mike McGuirl scored 11.8 points per game last season to go with 3.6 assists.
    • DaJuan Gordon pulled down an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.4 points per game last season.
    • Nijel Pack knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Pack averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Arkansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mercer

    W 74-61

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 86-69

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 93-80

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Little Rock

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    Kansas State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Florida A&M

    W 67-57

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Omaha

    W 79-64

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    North Dakota

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Arkansas at Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
