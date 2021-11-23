Nov 10, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles against Florida A&M Rattlers guard Dimingus Stevens (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Arkansas

Last year, the 81.4 points per game the Razorbacks put up were 11.2 more points than the Wildcats allowed (70.2).

The Wildcats' 61.8 points per game last year were 9.0 fewer points than the 70.8 the Razorbacks allowed.

Last season, the Razorbacks had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.

The Wildcats shot at a 41.2% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Moses Moody put up 16.8 points per game last season to go with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Justin Smith pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Jalen Tate averaged 3.8 assists per contest.

Moody knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.

JD Notae and Connor Vanover were defensive standouts last season, with Notae averaging 1.4 steals per game and Vanover collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Mike McGuirl scored 11.8 points per game last season to go with 3.6 assists.

DaJuan Gordon pulled down an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.4 points per game last season.

Nijel Pack knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

Pack averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Mercer W 74-61 Home 11/13/2021 Gardner-Webb W 86-69 Home 11/17/2021 Northern Iowa W 93-80 Home 11/22/2021 Kansas State - Away 11/28/2021 Pennsylvania - Home 12/1/2021 Central Arkansas - Home 12/4/2021 Little Rock - Home 12/7/2021 Charlotte - Home 12/11/2021 Oklahoma - Home

Kansas State Schedule