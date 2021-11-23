Publish date:
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bramlage Coliseum
Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Arkansas
- Last year, the 81.4 points per game the Razorbacks put up were 11.2 more points than the Wildcats allowed (70.2).
- The Wildcats' 61.8 points per game last year were 9.0 fewer points than the 70.8 the Razorbacks allowed.
- Last season, the Razorbacks had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
- The Wildcats shot at a 41.2% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Moses Moody put up 16.8 points per game last season to go with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Justin Smith pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Jalen Tate averaged 3.8 assists per contest.
- Moody knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- JD Notae and Connor Vanover were defensive standouts last season, with Notae averaging 1.4 steals per game and Vanover collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Mike McGuirl scored 11.8 points per game last season to go with 3.6 assists.
- DaJuan Gordon pulled down an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.4 points per game last season.
- Nijel Pack knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Pack averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mercer
W 74-61
Home
11/13/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 86-69
Home
11/17/2021
Northern Iowa
W 93-80
Home
11/22/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
11/28/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
12/1/2021
Central Arkansas
-
Home
12/4/2021
Little Rock
-
Home
12/7/2021
Charlotte
-
Home
12/11/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Florida A&M
W 67-57
Home
11/17/2021
Omaha
W 79-64
Home
11/22/2021
Arkansas
-
Home
11/28/2021
North Dakota
-
Home
12/1/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
12/5/2021
Wichita State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/12/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
