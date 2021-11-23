Nov 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) dribbles the ball around Jackson State Tigers forward Jamarcus Jones (31) in the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Illinois

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Illinois

Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 10.3 more points per game (80.5) than the Wildcats allowed (70.2).

The Wildcats' 61.8 points per game last year were 6.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.0% higher than the 46.0% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.

The Wildcats shot 41.2% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.

Illinois Players to Watch

Ayo Dosunmu put up 19.4 points per game last season along with 5.1 assists.

Kofi Cockburn pulled down an average of 9.5 boards in each contest while scoring 17.7 points per game last season.

Trent Frazier hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Frazier and Cockburn were defensive standouts last season, with Frazier averaging 1.3 steals per game and Cockburn collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Mike McGuirl put up 11.8 points per game last season along with 3.6 assists.

DaJuan Gordon averaged 5.1 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.

Nijel Pack hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Pack averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Jackson State W 71-47 Home 11/12/2021 Arkansas State W 92-53 Home 11/15/2021 Marquette L 67-66 Away 11/22/2021 Cincinnati L 71-51 Away 11/23/2021 Kansas State - Away 11/26/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley - Home 11/29/2021 Notre Dame - Home 12/3/2021 Rutgers - Home 12/6/2021 Iowa - Away 12/11/2021 Arizona - Home

Kansas State Schedule