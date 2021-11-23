Publish date:
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Illinois
- Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 10.3 more points per game (80.5) than the Wildcats allowed (70.2).
- The Wildcats' 61.8 points per game last year were 6.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.0% higher than the 46.0% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
- The Wildcats shot 41.2% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Ayo Dosunmu put up 19.4 points per game last season along with 5.1 assists.
- Kofi Cockburn pulled down an average of 9.5 boards in each contest while scoring 17.7 points per game last season.
- Trent Frazier hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Frazier and Cockburn were defensive standouts last season, with Frazier averaging 1.3 steals per game and Cockburn collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Mike McGuirl put up 11.8 points per game last season along with 3.6 assists.
- DaJuan Gordon averaged 5.1 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.
- Nijel Pack hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Pack averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Jackson State
W 71-47
Home
11/12/2021
Arkansas State
W 92-53
Home
11/15/2021
Marquette
L 67-66
Away
11/22/2021
Cincinnati
L 71-51
Away
11/23/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
11/26/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Home
11/29/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
12/3/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/6/2021
Iowa
-
Away
12/11/2021
Arizona
-
Home
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Florida A&M
W 67-57
Home
11/17/2021
Omaha
W 79-64
Home
11/22/2021
Arkansas
L 72-64
Home
11/23/2021
Illinois
-
Home
11/28/2021
North Dakota
-
Home
12/1/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
12/5/2021
Wichita State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/12/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
