    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) dribbles the ball around Jackson State Tigers forward Jamarcus Jones (31) in the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Illinois

    Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Illinois

    • Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged 10.3 more points per game (80.5) than the Wildcats allowed (70.2).
    • The Wildcats' 61.8 points per game last year were 6.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.0% higher than the 46.0% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
    • The Wildcats shot 41.2% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Ayo Dosunmu put up 19.4 points per game last season along with 5.1 assists.
    • Kofi Cockburn pulled down an average of 9.5 boards in each contest while scoring 17.7 points per game last season.
    • Trent Frazier hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Frazier and Cockburn were defensive standouts last season, with Frazier averaging 1.3 steals per game and Cockburn collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Mike McGuirl put up 11.8 points per game last season along with 3.6 assists.
    • DaJuan Gordon averaged 5.1 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.
    • Nijel Pack hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Pack averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

    Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Jackson State

    W 71-47

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 92-53

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Marquette

    L 67-66

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 71-51

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    Kansas State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Florida A&M

    W 67-57

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Omaha

    W 79-64

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Arkansas

    L 72-64

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    North Dakota

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Hall of Fame Classic, Consolation Game: Illinois vs. Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

