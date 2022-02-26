Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (14-13, 6-9 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Iowa State

  • The Wildcats score 6.6 more points per game (68.9) than the Cyclones allow (62.3).
  • The Cyclones score an average of 68.1 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 66.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 42.3% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have made.
  • The Cyclones have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Nijel Pack leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Kansas State's leading rebounder is Mark Smith averaging 8.6 boards per game and its best passer is Markquis Nowell and his 5.1 assists per game.
  • Pack leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Nowell and Davion Bradford lead Kansas State on the defensive end, with Nowell leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Bradford in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • The Cyclones' leader in scoring and rebounding is Izaiah Brockington with 18.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Hunter dishes out more assists than any other Iowa State teammate with 4.6 per game. He also scores 11.0 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb Grill is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Cyclones, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV with 0.9 per game.

Kansas State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Baylor

L 75-60

Home

2/12/2022

Iowa State

W 75-69

Away

2/14/2022

West Virginia

W 78-73

Home

2/19/2022

Oklahoma State

L 82-79

Away

2/22/2022

Kansas

L 102-83

Away

2/26/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

2/28/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

3/5/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

Iowa State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

West Virginia

L 79-63

Away

2/12/2022

Kansas State

L 75-69

Home

2/15/2022

TCU

W 54-51

Away

2/19/2022

Oklahoma

W 75-54

Home

2/23/2022

West Virginia

W 84-81

Home

2/26/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

3/2/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Baylor

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Iowa State at Kansas State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
