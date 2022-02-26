How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (14-13, 6-9 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Iowa State

The Wildcats score 6.6 more points per game (68.9) than the Cyclones allow (62.3).

The Cyclones score an average of 68.1 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 66.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

This season, the Wildcats have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 42.3% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have made.

The Cyclones have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nijel Pack leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kansas State's leading rebounder is Mark Smith averaging 8.6 boards per game and its best passer is Markquis Nowell and his 5.1 assists per game.

Pack leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nowell and Davion Bradford lead Kansas State on the defensive end, with Nowell leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Bradford in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

The Cyclones' leader in scoring and rebounding is Izaiah Brockington with 18.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Hunter dishes out more assists than any other Iowa State teammate with 4.6 per game. He also scores 11.0 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.

Caleb Grill is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Cyclones, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV with 0.9 per game.

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Baylor L 75-60 Home 2/12/2022 Iowa State W 75-69 Away 2/14/2022 West Virginia W 78-73 Home 2/19/2022 Oklahoma State L 82-79 Away 2/22/2022 Kansas L 102-83 Away 2/26/2022 Iowa State - Home 2/28/2022 Texas Tech - Away 3/5/2022 Oklahoma - Home

Iowa State Schedule