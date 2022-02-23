Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Allen Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

Kansas vs Kansas State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kansas

-12.5

141.5 points

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Kansas State

  • The Jayhawks put up 14.2 more points per game (79.2) than the Wildcats give up (65.0).
  • The Wildcats' 68.3 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 67.7 the Jayhawks give up.
  • The Jayhawks make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Christian Braun posts 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Ochai Agbaji paces his squad in both points (20.0) and assists (1.6) per contest, and also posts 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • David McCormack puts up 9.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Jalen Wilson is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.3), and also averages 10.4 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Dajuan Harris posts a team-best 4.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 5.7 points and 1.4 rebounds, shooting 45.5% from the floor.

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Mark Smith leads the Wildcats in rebounding (8.5 per game), and puts up 12.3 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Nijel Pack tops the Wildcats in scoring (17.5 points per game), and produces 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Markquis Nowell is the Wildcats' top assist man (5.0 per game), and he puts up 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.
  • Mike McGuirl is posting 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 36.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
  • Selton Miguel is posting 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 37.1% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Kansas State at Kansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

