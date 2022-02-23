How to Watch Kansas State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Allen Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Total Kansas -12.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Kansas State

The Jayhawks put up 14.2 more points per game (79.2) than the Wildcats give up (65.0).

The Wildcats' 68.3 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 67.7 the Jayhawks give up.

The Jayhawks make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Kansas Players to Watch

Christian Braun posts 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji paces his squad in both points (20.0) and assists (1.6) per contest, and also posts 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

David McCormack puts up 9.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.

Jalen Wilson is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.3), and also averages 10.4 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris posts a team-best 4.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 5.7 points and 1.4 rebounds, shooting 45.5% from the floor.

Kansas State Players to Watch