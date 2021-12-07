How to Watch Kansas State vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bramlage Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Marquette
- The Wildcats put up 70.6 points per game, equal to what the Golden Eagles give up.
- The Golden Eagles score 17.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Wildcats give up (58.4).
- This season, the Wildcats have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
- The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.8%).
Kansas State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Nijel Pack, who averages 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
- Mark Smith leads Kansas State in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Markquis Nowell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Pack, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Nowell is Kansas State's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis records 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 5.3 per game. He also scores 7.7 points per game and adds 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Darryl Morsell is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Kolek (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Marquette while Kur Kuath (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Arkansas
L 72-64
Home
11/23/2021
Illinois
L 72-64
Home
11/28/2021
North Dakota
W 84-42
Home
12/1/2021
Albany (NY)
W 71-43
Home
12/5/2021
Wichita State
W 65-59
Away
12/8/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/12/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
12/19/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
12/21/2021
McNeese
-
Home
12/29/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
West Virginia
W 82-71
Away
11/21/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 70-54
Home
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
W 80-66
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
W 83-54
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
L 89-76
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/18/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/21/2021
UConn
-
Home
12/29/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
1/1/2022
Creighton
-
Home