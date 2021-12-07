Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Marquette

    Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Marquette

    • The Wildcats put up 70.6 points per game, equal to what the Golden Eagles give up.
    • The Golden Eagles score 17.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Wildcats give up (58.4).
    • This season, the Wildcats have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
    • The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.8%).

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Nijel Pack, who averages 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
    • Mark Smith leads Kansas State in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Markquis Nowell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
    • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Pack, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
    • Nowell is Kansas State's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis records 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 5.3 per game. He also scores 7.7 points per game and adds 3.6 rebounds per game.
    • Darryl Morsell is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • Kolek (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Marquette while Kur Kuath (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Kansas State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Arkansas

    L 72-64

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Illinois

    L 72-64

    Home

    11/28/2021

    North Dakota

    W 84-42

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 71-43

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wichita State

    W 65-59

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    McNeese

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    West Virginia

    W 82-71

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 70-54

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 80-66

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    W 83-54

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 89-76

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Marquette at Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wyoming vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Weber State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fresno State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Idaho State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10), guard Max Christie (5), forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and forward Gabe Brown (44) celebrate a teammate s three-point-shot at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marquette vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cornell vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    44 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy