The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Marquette

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Marquette

The Wildcats put up 70.6 points per game, equal to what the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles score 17.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Wildcats give up (58.4).

This season, the Wildcats have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.

The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.8%).

Kansas State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Nijel Pack, who averages 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Mark Smith leads Kansas State in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Markquis Nowell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Pack, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Nowell is Kansas State's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis records 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 5.3 per game. He also scores 7.7 points per game and adds 3.6 rebounds per game.

Darryl Morsell is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.7 made threes per game.

Kolek (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Marquette while Kur Kuath (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Arkansas L 72-64 Home 11/23/2021 Illinois L 72-64 Home 11/28/2021 North Dakota W 84-42 Home 12/1/2021 Albany (NY) W 71-43 Home 12/5/2021 Wichita State W 65-59 Away 12/8/2021 Marquette - Home 12/12/2021 Green Bay - Home 12/19/2021 Nebraska - Away 12/21/2021 McNeese - Home 12/29/2021 Morgan State - Home 1/1/2022 Oklahoma - Away

Marquette Schedule