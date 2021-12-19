Nebraska looks to snap its four-game losing streak when it hosts Kansas State on Sunday evening.

Nebraska heads into its game on Sunday looking for something good to happen. The Cornhuskers have lost four in a row and the last two have come via blowouts against Michigan and Auburn.

How to Watch Kansas State at Nebraska in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Cornhuskers losing streak has dropped them under .500 at 5-6. It has made their 5-2 start seem like a distant memory. Sunday they get back on the court after having nine days off and they hope that the time off can get them back on track when they play a good Kansas State team.

The Wildcats struggled last season and they started the year just 2-2, but have won four of their last five and suddenly find themselves 6-3.

Kansas State's only loss during this stretch was a one-point defeat to Marquette. The Wildcats have been playing good basketball over the last few weeks and Sunday they will look to continue that with a big road win against a desperate Nebraska team.

