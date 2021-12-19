Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives between Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Kansas State -1.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Kansas State

The Wildcats score 71 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.5 the Cornhuskers give up.

The Cornhuskers' 75.4 points per game are 15.7 more points than the 59.7 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

Kansas State Players to Watch

Mark Smith averages a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor.

Nijel Pack averages 12.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Ismael Massoud averages 8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Selton Miguel is posting 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Nebraska Players to Watch