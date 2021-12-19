Publish date:
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kansas State
-1.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Kansas State
- The Wildcats score 71 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.5 the Cornhuskers give up.
- The Cornhuskers' 75.4 points per game are 15.7 more points than the 59.7 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Mark Smith averages a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor.
- Nijel Pack averages 12.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Ismael Massoud averages 8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Selton Miguel is posting 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is the Cornhuskers' top assist man (5.2 per game), and he averages 16 points and 5.8 rebounds.
- Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (16.2 points per game) and rebounder (6.4), and produces 1.7 assists.
- Derrick Walker gives the Cornhuskers 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- C.J. Wilcher is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Keisei Tominaga is putting up 7.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
