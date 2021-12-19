Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives between Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives between Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kansas State

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas State vs Nebraska Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kansas State

    -1.5

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Kansas State

    • The Wildcats score 71 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.5 the Cornhuskers give up.
    • The Cornhuskers' 75.4 points per game are 15.7 more points than the 59.7 the Wildcats allow.
    • The Wildcats are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
    • The Cornhuskers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Mark Smith averages a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor.
    • Nijel Pack averages 12.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Ismael Massoud averages 8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Selton Miguel is posting 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Alonzo Verge Jr. is the Cornhuskers' top assist man (5.2 per game), and he averages 16 points and 5.8 rebounds.
    • Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (16.2 points per game) and rebounder (6.4), and produces 1.7 assists.
    • Derrick Walker gives the Cornhuskers 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
    • C.J. Wilcher is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
    • Keisei Tominaga is putting up 7.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Kansas State at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17382560
    NHL

    How to Watch Kings at Capitals

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins vs. Devils

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17364961
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pistons

    1 hour ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns small forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

    1 hour ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) defends during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Kings

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) makes up layup in front of Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy