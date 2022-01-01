How to Watch Kansas State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

Kansas State and Oklahoma both go for their fourth straight win on Saturday night when they battle in Big 12 action

Kansas State heads to Oklahoma on New Year's Day looking to open up Big 12 play with a big road win. The Wildcats head into the game on a three-game winning streak but had their game on Wednesday against North Florida canceled due to COVID-19.

It has been a surprising start to the year for Kansas State, but the Wildcats have yet to pick up that marquee win so far this season.

Saturday night they get that shot when they head to Norman to take on an Oklahoma team that has won three in a row.

The Sooners have also been a bit of a surprise in Porter Moser's first year as head coach. Oklahoma is 10-2 on the season and has big wins against Florida and Arkansas.

They do have losses to Utah State and in overtime to Butler, but have been really good in every other game.

Baylor and Kansas still look like the favorites in the Big 12, but Oklahoma has looked like a team that can compete with them in a loaded conference and Saturday night the Sooners begin that run.

