    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) tries to shoot over Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) and forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half at BOK Center. Oklahoma won 88-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of hot teams square off when the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas State Wildcats (8-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. The Sooners will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Wildcats, who have won three straight.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

    • The Sooners put up 15.3 more points per game (74.8) than the Wildcats allow (59.5).
    • The Wildcats put up 11.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Sooners give up to opponents (59.3).
    • The Sooners make 51.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
    • The Wildcats are shooting 44.3% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 38.4% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Tanner Groves puts up 14.4 points and 2.0 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.9 rebounds, shooting 59.1% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jalen Hill leads his team in rebounds per game (6.0), and also puts up 9.2 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Elijah Harkless posts 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the field and 27.3% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jordan Goldwire puts up a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 9.7 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 50.6% from the floor.
    • Umoja Gibson averages 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the field and 39.5% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Markquis Nowell is putting up a team-high 4.9 assists per game. And he is producing 12.8 points and 4.0 rebounds, making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
    • Mark Smith is the Wildcats' top rebounder (7.9 per game), and he contributes 9.4 points and 1.6 assists.
    • Nijel Pack is putting up a team-high 13.4 points per game. And he is producing 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
    • The Wildcats receive 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Selton Miguel.
    • The Wildcats get 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Ismael Massoud.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Kansas State at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
