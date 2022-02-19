Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-13, 5-8 Big 12) are at home in Big 12 play against the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11, 6-7 Big 12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oklahoma State

-5.5

132.5 points

Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

  • The 69.5 points per game the Cowboys put up are 5.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (64.4).
  • The Wildcats score just one more point per game (67.9) than the Cowboys give up to opponents (66.9).
  • This season, the Cowboys have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wildcats' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Cowboys have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Isaac Likekele paces the Cowboys at 3.6 assists per contest, while also posting 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 points.
  • Avery Anderson III leads the Cowboys at 11.5 points per contest, while also putting up 2.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
  • Moussa Cisse leads his squad in rebounds per contest (5.8), and also puts up 6.9 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Thompson is putting up 10.4 points, 1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
  • Bryce Williams posts 9.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Mark Smith is No. 1 on the Wildcats in rebounding (8.5 per game), and posts 12.2 points and 1.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
  • Nijel Pack is No. 1 on the Wildcats in scoring (17.5 points per game), and posts 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Markquis Nowell leads the Wildcats in assists (5 per game), and averages 12 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also delivers 2.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • The Wildcats receive 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Selton Miguel.
  • Mike McGuirl is averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 36.7% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

