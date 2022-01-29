Kansas State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (10-9) take the court against the Ole Miss Rebels (10-10) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kansas State
-1
125.5 points
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Kansas State
- The 67.5 points per game the Wildcats record are just 1.5 more points than the Rebels give up (66.0).
- The Rebels put up just 4.6 more points per game (67.4) than the Wildcats give up (62.8).
- The Wildcats make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- The Rebels are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 40.5% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Markquis Nowell paces his squad in assists per game (5.0), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Mark Smith posts a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game. In addition, he's putting up 10.5 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nijel Pack posts 15.6 points and 1.9 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.4 rebounds, shooting 45.2% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Selton Miguel is averaging 7.5 points, 1.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Ismael Massoud posts 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 35.4% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Nysier Brooks paces the Rebels in rebounding (7.9 per game), and puts up 9.6 points and 0.9 assists. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Matthew Murrell is the Rebels' top scorer (10.6 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and delivers 2.9 rebounds.
- Luis Rodriguez gets the Rebels 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jaemyn Brakefield gets the Rebels 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Rebels receive 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Jarkel Joiner.
