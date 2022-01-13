How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-6, 0-0 Big 12) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bramlage Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kansas State vs. TCU
- The 69.6 points per game the Wildcats put up are 6.7 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (62.9).
- The Horned Frogs' 73.3 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- The Horned Frogs' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
Kansas State Players to Watch
- The Wildcats scoring leader is Nijel Pack, who averages 14.8 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Mark Smith is Kansas State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.4 per game, while Markquis Nowell is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Pack, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Nowell is Kansas State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.
TCU Players to Watch
- Mike Miles averages 16.3 points and adds 4.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Horned Frogs' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Emanuel Miller's stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 10.7 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the TCU rebounding leaderboard.
- Miles is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- TCU's leader in steals is Miles (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miller (0.8 per game).
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Nebraska
W 67-58
Away
12/21/2021
McNeese
W 74-59
Home
1/1/2022
Oklahoma
L 71-69
Away
1/4/2022
Texas
L 70-57
Home
1/8/2022
West Virginia
L 71-68
Away
1/12/2022
TCU
-
Home
1/15/2022
Texas Tech
-
Home
1/18/2022
Texas
-
Away
1/22/2022
Kansas
-
Home
1/25/2022
Baylor
-
Away
1/29/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Utah
W 76-62
Home
12/11/2021
Texas A&M
W 68-64
Away
12/18/2021
Georgetown
W 80-73
Away
12/21/2021
Grambling
W 90-55
Home
1/8/2022
Baylor
L 76-64
Home
1/12/2022
Kansas State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
1/19/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
1/25/2022
Texas
-
Home
1/29/2022
LSU
-
Home