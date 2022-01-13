Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (8-6, 0-0 Big 12) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. TCU

  • The 69.6 points per game the Wildcats put up are 6.7 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (62.9).
  • The Horned Frogs' 73.3 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
  • The Horned Frogs' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats scoring leader is Nijel Pack, who averages 14.8 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Mark Smith is Kansas State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.4 per game, while Markquis Nowell is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Pack, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • Nowell is Kansas State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Mike Miles averages 16.3 points and adds 4.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Horned Frogs' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Emanuel Miller's stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 10.7 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the TCU rebounding leaderboard.
  • Miles is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • TCU's leader in steals is Miles (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miller (0.8 per game).

Kansas State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Nebraska

W 67-58

Away

12/21/2021

McNeese

W 74-59

Home

1/1/2022

Oklahoma

L 71-69

Away

1/4/2022

Texas

L 70-57

Home

1/8/2022

West Virginia

L 71-68

Away

1/12/2022

TCU

-

Home

1/15/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

1/18/2022

Texas

-

Away

1/22/2022

Kansas

-

Home

1/25/2022

Baylor

-

Away

1/29/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

TCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Utah

W 76-62

Home

12/11/2021

Texas A&M

W 68-64

Away

12/18/2021

Georgetown

W 80-73

Away

12/21/2021

Grambling

W 90-55

Home

1/8/2022

Baylor

L 76-64

Home

1/12/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

1/15/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

1/19/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

1/25/2022

Texas

-

Home

1/29/2022

LSU

-

Home

How To Watch

January
12
2022

TCU at Kansas State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

