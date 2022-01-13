Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (8-6, 0-0 Big 12) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. TCU

The 69.6 points per game the Wildcats put up are 6.7 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (62.9).

The Horned Frogs' 73.3 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Horned Frogs' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

Kansas State Players to Watch

The Wildcats scoring leader is Nijel Pack, who averages 14.8 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Mark Smith is Kansas State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.4 per game, while Markquis Nowell is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Pack, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Nowell is Kansas State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Kaosi Ezeagu leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

Mike Miles averages 16.3 points and adds 4.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Horned Frogs' leaderboards in those statistics.

Emanuel Miller's stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 10.7 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the TCU rebounding leaderboard.

Miles is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

TCU's leader in steals is Miles (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miller (0.8 per game).

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Nebraska W 67-58 Away 12/21/2021 McNeese W 74-59 Home 1/1/2022 Oklahoma L 71-69 Away 1/4/2022 Texas L 70-57 Home 1/8/2022 West Virginia L 71-68 Away 1/12/2022 TCU - Home 1/15/2022 Texas Tech - Home 1/18/2022 Texas - Away 1/22/2022 Kansas - Home 1/25/2022 Baylor - Away 1/29/2022 Ole Miss - Away

TCU Schedule