Texas Tech looks to bounce back from a loss to TCU when it hosts Kansas State on Monday night.

Texas Tech was one of seven Top 10 teams to lose on Saturday when it went to TCU and got beat 69-66. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Red Raiders and was just their second loss in the last nine games.

How to Watch Kansas State at Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Kansas State at Texas Tech game on fuboTV:

The loss also dropped them a game back of second place Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Texas Tech is now 11-5 in conference play and 22-7 overall.

Monday night the Red Raiders will look to bounce back against a Kansas State team it lost to by 11 points on Jan. 15.

The Wildcats took the first game and will be looking to pick up the surprising season sweep of the Red Raiders. In order for them to get that sweep, the Wildcats will have to snap a three-game losing streak.

They have dropped close games to Oklahoma State and Iowa State during this stretch and are looking to get back in the win column on Monday night.

This is the last road game of the regular season for the Wildcats and they are looking to finish with a big upset win.

