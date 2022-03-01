Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas State at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas Tech looks to bounce back from a loss to TCU when it hosts Kansas State on Monday night.

Texas Tech was one of seven Top 10 teams to lose on Saturday when it went to TCU and got beat 69-66. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Red Raiders and was just their second loss in the last nine games.

How to Watch Kansas State at Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Kansas State at Texas Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss also dropped them a game back of second place Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Texas Tech is now 11-5 in conference play and 22-7 overall.

Monday night the Red Raiders will look to bounce back against a Kansas State team it lost to by 11 points on Jan. 15.

The Wildcats took the first game and will be looking to pick up the surprising season sweep of the Red Raiders. In order for them to get that sweep, the Wildcats will have to snap a three-game losing streak. 

They have dropped close games to Oklahoma State and Iowa State during this stretch and are looking to get back in the win column on Monday night.

This is the last road game of the regular season for the Wildcats and they are looking to finish with a big upset win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Kansas State at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Basketball Fans 5
College Basketball

How to Watch Jackson State at Prairie View A&M

By Brandon Rush
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) shoots and is fouled by Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Texas

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) shoots the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Wyoming

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots the ball against TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin (4) in the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Texas Tech

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
Jan 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket behind Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Chicago won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
COPPIN STATE
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware State at Coppin State

By Brandon Rush
1 hour ago
Rodeo
Rodeo

How to Watch RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 1

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) shoots a basket as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 010 Jpg
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Iowa

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy