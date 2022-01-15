Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (8-7, 0-4 Big 12) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

  • The Red Raiders score 13.5 more points per game (75.2) than the Wildcats give up (61.7).
  • The Wildcats' 68.7 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 58.4 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Red Raiders have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wildcats have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • The Red Raiders leader in points and rebounds is Bryson Williams, who scores 11.9 points and pulls down 4.9 rebounds per game.
  • Texas Tech's best passer is Kevin McCullar, who averages 2.9 assists per game to go with his 10.3 PPG scoring average.
  • Kevin Obanor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Raiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
  • Davion Warren is Texas Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Batcho leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Nijel Pack is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 14.4 points per game. He also tacks on 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • The Kansas State leaders in rebounding and assists are Mark Smith with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and two assists per game) and Markquis Nowell with 4.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
  • Pack is the most prolific from distance for the Wildcats, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Kansas State's leader in steals is Nowell with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kaosi Ezeagu with 0.4 per game.

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Alabama State

W 75-53

Home

1/5/2022

Iowa State

L 51-47

Away

1/8/2022

Kansas

W 75-67

Home

1/11/2022

Baylor

W 65-62

Away

1/13/2022

Oklahoma State

W 78-57

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

1/22/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

1/24/2022

Kansas

-

Away

1/29/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

2/1/2022

Texas

-

Home

Kansas State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

McNeese

W 74-59

Home

1/1/2022

Oklahoma

L 71-69

Away

1/4/2022

Texas

L 70-57

Home

1/8/2022

West Virginia

L 71-68

Away

1/12/2022

TCU

L 60-57

Home

1/15/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

1/18/2022

Texas

-

Away

1/22/2022

Kansas

-

Home

1/25/2022

Baylor

-

Away

1/29/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

2/2/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Texas Tech at Kansas State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
