How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots the ball against TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin (4) in the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (14-14, 6-10 Big 12) after winning 11 home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

  • The Red Raiders score 73.1 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 66.7 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 69 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow.
  • This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 41.9% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 38.6% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams leads his team in both points (13.9) and assists (1) per contest, and also posts 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Adonis Arms puts up 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kevin McCullar paces his squad in both rebounds (5) and assists (3.1) per game, and also puts up 10 points. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Davion Warren posts 9.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor.
  • Kevin Obanor is posting 9.8 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Nijel Pack is posting team highs in points (17.8 per game) and assists (2.3). And he is producing 3.8 rebounds, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.
  • Mark Smith is putting up a team-leading 8.6 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 12.2 points and 1.7 assists, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
  • Markquis Nowell leads the Wildcats in assists (5.1 per game), and posts 12.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also puts up 2.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Mike McGuirl gives the Wildcats 7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Wildcats receive 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Selton Miguel.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Kansas State at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
