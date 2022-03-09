Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma Sooners guard Omaja Gibson (left) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 9 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) play in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 8 seed Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12 Big 12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

  • The Wildcats score just 0.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Mountaineers give up (68.5).
  • The Mountaineers' 68.5 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 67.3 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • The Wildcats make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • The Mountaineers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 43.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Nijel Pack, who averages 17.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
  • Mark Smith is Kansas State's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.5 per game, while Markquis Nowell is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
  • Pack leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Kansas State steals leader is Nowell, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davion Bradford, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Taz Sherman's points (18.3 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.
  • Gabe Osabuohien grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 5.0 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.
  • Sherman is dependable from three-point range and leads the Mountaineers with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Kedrian Johnson (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for West Virginia while Dimon Carrigan (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kansas State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Oklahoma State

L 82-79

Away

2/22/2022

Kansas

L 102-83

Away

2/26/2022

Iowa State

L 74-73

Home

2/28/2022

Texas Tech

L 73-68

Away

3/5/2022

Oklahoma

L 78-71

Home

3/9/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

West Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

TCU

L 77-67

Away

2/23/2022

Iowa State

L 84-81

Away

2/26/2022

Texas

L 82-81

Home

3/1/2022

Oklahoma

L 72-59

Away

3/5/2022

TCU

W 70-64

Home

3/9/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Kansas State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
