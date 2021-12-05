How to Watch Kansas State at Wichita State in Men's College Basketball

Kansas State goes for its second straight win on Sunday night when it travels to Wichita State.

Kansas State heads to in-state foe Wichita State on Sunday night looking to extend its winning streak to three games. The Wildcats lost two straight to Illinois and Arkansas by the exact same 72-64 score but bounced back with wins against North Dakota and Albany.

How to Watch Kansas State at Wichita State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Kansas State at Wichita State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The wins have Kansas State at 4-2 on the year, as it heads into its first true road game of the season. The Wildcats have won all four games at home while their two losses were at a neutral site.

Sunday, they get another big test against a good Wichita State team looking to get their first three-game winning streak of the year.

Wichita State comes into the game at 6-1 on the year. The Shockers' only blemish was an 82-78 overtime loss to Arizona in the semi-finals of the Roman Main Event.

Since that loss, they have rolled against UNLV and then won on the road against Missouri and Oklahoma State. It has been an impressive run for Wichita State and one they hope to continue against a surging Kansas State team.

Regional restrictions may apply.