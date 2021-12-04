Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Reid Grant (3) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Charles Koch Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Kansas State

    Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Kansas State

    • The Shockers average 66.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 58.3 the Wildcats allow.
    • The Wildcats put up 10.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Shockers allow (61.0).
    • This season, the Shockers have a 40.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
    • The Wildcats are shooting 46.0% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 40.8% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.

    Wichita State Players to Watch

    • Ricky Council IV is posting 11.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
    • Tyson Etienne averages 16.3 points and 2.2 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.0 rebounds, shooting 34.8% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Dexter Dennis posts 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • Morris Udeze posts a team-high 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.0 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 50.0% from the floor.
    • Craig Porter Jr. leads his team in assists per contest (2.4), and also posts 3.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Nijel Pack is No. 1 on the Wildcats in scoring (15.8 points per game), and averages 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Markquis Nowell paces the Wildcats in assists (3.0 per game), and averages 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also posts 2.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Mark Smith is posting a team-leading 7.5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.3 points and 1.7 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor.
    • Selton Miguel is posting 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor.
    • Kaosi Ezeagu gets the Wildcats 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Kansas State at Wichita State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

