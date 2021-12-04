Nov 28, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Reid Grant (3) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Charles Koch Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Charles Koch Arena

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Kansas State

The Shockers average 66.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 58.3 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats put up 10.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Shockers allow (61.0).

This season, the Shockers have a 40.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

The Wildcats are shooting 46.0% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 40.8% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Ricky Council IV is posting 11.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Tyson Etienne averages 16.3 points and 2.2 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.0 rebounds, shooting 34.8% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dexter Dennis posts 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.

Morris Udeze posts a team-high 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.0 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 50.0% from the floor.

Craig Porter Jr. leads his team in assists per contest (2.4), and also posts 3.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kansas State Players to Watch