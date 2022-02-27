Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) and guard Ochai Agbaji (30) defend during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 10 Baylor Bears (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Kansas

Baylor vs Kansas Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Baylor

-2.5

147.5 points

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Kansas

  • The 77.1 points per game the Bears average are 8.9 more points than the Jayhawks give up (68.2).
  • The Jayhawks score an average of 80.0 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 63.0 the Bears give up.
  • This season, the Bears have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Jayhawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Jayhawks have shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • James Akinjo puts up a team-high 5.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 38.9% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kendall Brown posts 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Matthew Mayer averages 9.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Adam Flagler leads his team in both points (13.7) and assists (3.1) per game, and also averages 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jeremy Sochan posts 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • The Jayhawks receive 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Christian Braun.
  • Ochai Agbaji is the Jayhawks' top scorer (20.2 points per game) and assist man (1.7), and delivers 5.2 rebounds.
  • David McCormack is averaging 9.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jalen Wilson is the Jayhawks' top rebounder (7.2 per game), and he puts up 10.7 points and 1.7 assists.
  • Dajuan Harris tops the Jayhawks in assists (4.2 per game), and averages 5.7 points and 1.4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Kansas at Baylor

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
