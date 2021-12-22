Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kansas has not played the toughest schedule, but are rolling to start the season as they hit the road to face a quietly good Colorado team.
    The No. 7 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) hit the road to take on a quietly good team in the Colorado Buffaloes (9-3) who are playing well under Tad Boyle this season. Last season both teams finished the season in the NCAA Tournament second round, with the Buffaloes going 23-9 overall and the Jayhawks 21-9 overall. This would be the biggest win of the season for the Buffaloes.

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Watch Kansas at Colorado online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas absolutely obliterated Missouri on both ends of the floor and all game long for their ninth win of the season:

    This season the Jayhawks are one of the best offensive teams in the country. They are No. 8 in points per game at 85.8 points per game, primarily on the back of their efficiency.

    Through 10 games the Jayhaws are third in the country in field goal percentage, seventh in two-point field goal percentage and No. 39 in three-point shooting.

    A lot of that comes from their ability to share the ball (17.3 assists per game, No. 21) and their two leading scorers, Ochai Agbaji (22.0 points on 56-48-72 splits) and Christian Braun (16.8 points on 62-34-80 splits).

    They score the ball well, efficiently and through the team system.

    On the other side the Buffaloes grind it out and get to the line as well as any team in the country making 18.2 free throws per game (No. 18) and attempting 22.3 free throws per game (No. 21).

    This is a big win for both teams, but would be one of the biggest non-conference wins in a long, long time for the Buffaloes.

