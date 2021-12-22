Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (9-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The Buffaloes have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Kansas

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Coors Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Kansas -10 144 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Kansas

The 85.8 points per game the Jayhawks record are 20.6 more points than the Buffaloes give up (65.2).

The Buffaloes put up an average of 71.0 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 67.5 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.

This season, the Jayhawks have a 51.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.0% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have hit.

Kansas Players to Watch

Christian Braun posts a team-best 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 16.8 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 62.6% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks with 22.0 points per contest (third in the country) and 1.6 assists, while also averaging 4.2 rebounds.

Remy Martin is posting 10.9 points, 3.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

David McCormack averages 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris paces his squad in assists per game (3.9), and also posts 3.7 points and 1.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Colorado Players to Watch