Publish date:
How to Watch Kansas vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (9-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The Buffaloes have won three games in a row.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Kansas
- The 85.8 points per game the Jayhawks record are 20.6 more points than the Buffaloes give up (65.2).
- The Buffaloes put up an average of 71.0 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 67.5 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 51.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.0% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have hit.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Christian Braun posts a team-best 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 16.8 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 62.6% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks with 22.0 points per contest (third in the country) and 1.6 assists, while also averaging 4.2 rebounds.
- Remy Martin is posting 10.9 points, 3.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- David McCormack averages 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Dajuan Harris paces his squad in assists per game (3.9), and also posts 3.7 points and 1.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker is the Buffaloes' top scorer (13.3 points per game) and rebounder (8.1), and posts 1.3 assists.
- Evan Battey gets the Buffaloes 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging a team-high 2.7 assists per game. And he is producing 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
- The Buffaloes get 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Eli Parquet.
- Tristan da Silva is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the field.
