How to Watch Kansas at Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday night, Kansas heads to Iowa State looking to bounce back from a loss and earn a season sweep against the Cyclones.

On Saturday, Kansas stepped out of conference when it played Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It did not go well for the Jayhawks as the Wildcats jumped up big early and beat them 80-62.

How to Watch Kansas at Iowa State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Jayhawks, starting with a big 62-61 win over Iowa State on Jan. 11.

Tuesday night the two teams meet up again with Kansas looking to get a second win and sweep Iowa State.

The Cyclones will look to avenge that heartbreaking loss and get a split with Kansas.

Iowa State comes in on a two-game winning streak as it beat Oklahoma State in overtime and then beat Missouri on Saturday 67-50.

The back-to-back wins snapped a stretch where the Cyclones had won just two out of their last seven games.

It has been good bounce-back wins for them, but now they must show they can beat the top teams in the Big 12, and getting a win against Kansas would be huge.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Kansas at Iowa State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
