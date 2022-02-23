Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Allen Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Kansas vs. Kansas State
- The Jayhawks average 14.2 more points per game (79.2) than the Wildcats allow (65.0).
- The Wildcats' 68.3 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 67.7 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
Kansas Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
- Kansas' leading rebounder is Jalen Wilson averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Dajuan Harris and his 4.1 assists per game.
- The Jayhawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Agbaji, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Harris is Kansas' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Christian Braun leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Nijel Pack sits at the top of the Wildcats scoring leaderboard with 17.5 points per game. He also collects 3.9 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
- The Kansas State leaders in rebounding and assists are Mark Smith with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.3 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Markquis Nowell with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
- Pack is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 3.3 made threes per game.
- Kansas State's leader in steals is Nowell with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davion Bradford with 0.5 per game.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Baylor
W 83-59
Home
2/7/2022
Texas
L 79-76
Away
2/12/2022
Oklahoma
W 71-69
Home
2/14/2022
Oklahoma State
W 76-62
Home
2/19/2022
West Virginia
W 71-58
Away
2/22/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
2/26/2022
Baylor
-
Away
3/1/2022
TCU
-
Away
3/3/2022
TCU
-
Home
3/5/2022
Texas
-
Home
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
TCU
W 75-63
Away
2/9/2022
Baylor
L 75-60
Home
2/12/2022
Iowa State
W 75-69
Away
2/14/2022
West Virginia
W 78-73
Home
2/19/2022
Oklahoma State
L 82-79
Away
2/22/2022
Kansas
-
Away
2/26/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
2/28/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
3/5/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
