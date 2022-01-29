Jan 25, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (17-2) aim to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they host the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (16-4) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Kentucky

The Jayhawks put up 81.5 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 64.3 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

This season, the Jayhawks have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

The Wildcats' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

Kansas Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 21.3 points, five rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

David McCormack is Kansas' leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, averaging 3.7 assists in each contest.

Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Harris is Kansas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Christian Braun leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Kentucky Players to Watch

The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Oscar Tshiebwe with 16.3 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.

Kentucky's assist leader is Sahvir Wheeler with 6.5 per game. He also records 10.5 points per game and tacks on 1.8 rebounds per game.

Kellan Grady is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.9 made threes per game.

Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks is Tshiebwe with 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Iowa State W 62-61 Home 1/15/2022 West Virginia W 85-59 Home 1/18/2022 Oklahoma W 67-64 Away 1/22/2022 Kansas State W 78-75 Away 1/24/2022 Texas Tech W 94-91 Home 1/29/2022 Kentucky - Home 2/1/2022 Iowa State - Away 2/5/2022 Baylor - Home 2/7/2022 Texas - Away 2/12/2022 Oklahoma - Home 2/14/2022 Oklahoma State - Home

Kentucky Schedule