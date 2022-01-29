How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (17-2) aim to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they host the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (16-4) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Allen Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kansas vs. Kentucky
- The Jayhawks put up 81.5 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 64.3 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- The Wildcats' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
Kansas Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 21.3 points, five rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
- David McCormack is Kansas' leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, averaging 3.7 assists in each contest.
- Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Harris is Kansas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Christian Braun leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Oscar Tshiebwe with 16.3 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.
- Kentucky's assist leader is Sahvir Wheeler with 6.5 per game. He also records 10.5 points per game and tacks on 1.8 rebounds per game.
- Kellan Grady is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks is Tshiebwe with 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Iowa State
W 62-61
Home
1/15/2022
West Virginia
W 85-59
Home
1/18/2022
Oklahoma
W 67-64
Away
1/22/2022
Kansas State
W 78-75
Away
1/24/2022
Texas Tech
W 94-91
Home
1/29/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
2/1/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Baylor
-
Home
2/7/2022
Texas
-
Away
2/12/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
2/14/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Vanderbilt
W 78-66
Away
1/15/2022
Tennessee
W 107-79
Home
1/19/2022
Texas A&M
W 64-58
Away
1/22/2022
Auburn
L 80-71
Away
1/25/2022
Mississippi State
W 82-74
Home
1/29/2022
Kansas
-
Away
2/2/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
2/5/2022
Alabama
-
Away
2/8/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
2/12/2022
Florida
-
Home
2/15/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Kentucky at Kansas
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)