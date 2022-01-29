Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (17-2) aim to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they host the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (16-4) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Kentucky

  • The Jayhawks put up 81.5 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 64.3 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wildcats' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

Kansas Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 21.3 points, five rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
  • David McCormack is Kansas' leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, averaging 3.7 assists in each contest.
  • Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Harris is Kansas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Christian Braun leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Oscar Tshiebwe with 16.3 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.
  • Kentucky's assist leader is Sahvir Wheeler with 6.5 per game. He also records 10.5 points per game and tacks on 1.8 rebounds per game.
  • Kellan Grady is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks is Tshiebwe with 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Kansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Iowa State

W 62-61

Home

1/15/2022

West Virginia

W 85-59

Home

1/18/2022

Oklahoma

W 67-64

Away

1/22/2022

Kansas State

W 78-75

Away

1/24/2022

Texas Tech

W 94-91

Home

1/29/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

2/1/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Baylor

-

Home

2/7/2022

Texas

-

Away

2/12/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

2/14/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Vanderbilt

W 78-66

Away

1/15/2022

Tennessee

W 107-79

Home

1/19/2022

Texas A&M

W 64-58

Away

1/22/2022

Auburn

L 80-71

Away

1/25/2022

Mississippi State

W 82-74

Home

1/29/2022

Kansas

-

Away

2/2/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

2/5/2022

Alabama

-

Away

2/8/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

2/12/2022

Florida

-

Home

2/15/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Kentucky at Kansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
