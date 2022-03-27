How to Watch Kansas vs. Miami: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) shoots past Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the second half in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

An Elite Eight battle features the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (31-6) squaring off against the No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-10) on Sunday at United Center. Tune in to this NCAA Tournament contest, which begins at 2:20 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Miami

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Miami

The 78.4 points per game the Jayhawks average are 8.2 more points than the Hurricanes give up (70.2).

The Hurricanes score an average of 74.6 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 67.7 the Jayhawks allow.

The Jayhawks make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

The Hurricanes are shooting 47.7% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 41.2% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Jalen Wilson leads Kansas in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Dajuan Harris leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.

The Jayhawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Agbaji, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Harris is Kansas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while David McCormack leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty averages 17.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hurricanes.

The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Jordan Miller with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.3 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Charlie Moore with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).

McGusty is the most prolific from distance for the Hurricanes, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Moore (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Sam Waardenburg (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/11/2022 TCU W 75-62 Home 3/12/2022 Texas Tech W 74-65 Home 3/17/2022 Texas Southern W 83-56 Home 3/19/2022 Creighton W 79-72 Home 3/25/2022 Providence W 66-61 Home 3/27/2022 Miami - Home

