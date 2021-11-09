Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) play the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    Kansas vs Michigan State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kansas

    -4.5

    140.5 points

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Kansas

    • Last year, the Jayhawks put up 73.0 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 71.1 the Spartans allowed.
    • The Spartans' 69.4 points per game last year were only 2.4 more points than the 67.0 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.
    • The Jayhawks shot 43.7% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
    • The Spartans shot 42.6% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 41.5% the Jayhawks' opponents shot last season.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • David McCormack averaged 13.0 points, 1.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.
    • Ochai Agbaji paced the Jayhawks at 14.2 points per contest last season, while also posting 1.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
    • Marcus Garrett paced the Jayhawks at 3.7 assists per contest last season, while also posting 4.6 rebounds and 10.9 points.
    • Jalen Wilson put up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest last season. He also posted 11.4 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Christian Braun posted 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last season, shooting 38.0% from the field and 34.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Aaron Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Gabe Brown knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Henry averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Marcus Bingham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

