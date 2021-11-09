Publish date:
How to Watch Kansas vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) play the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Kansas
-4.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Kansas
- Last year, the Jayhawks put up 73.0 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 71.1 the Spartans allowed.
- The Spartans' 69.4 points per game last year were only 2.4 more points than the 67.0 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.
- The Jayhawks shot 43.7% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- The Spartans shot 42.6% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 41.5% the Jayhawks' opponents shot last season.
Kansas Players to Watch
- David McCormack averaged 13.0 points, 1.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.
- Ochai Agbaji paced the Jayhawks at 14.2 points per contest last season, while also posting 1.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
- Marcus Garrett paced the Jayhawks at 3.7 assists per contest last season, while also posting 4.6 rebounds and 10.9 points.
- Jalen Wilson put up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest last season. He also posted 11.4 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Christian Braun posted 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last season, shooting 38.0% from the field and 34.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Aaron Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Gabe Brown knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.
- Henry averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Marcus Bingham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Kansas at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
