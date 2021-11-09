No. 3 Kansas and Michigan State open the men's college basketball season Tuesday at the State Farm Champions Classic.

All eyes will be on the Kansas and Michigan State men's basketball teams Tuesday night as they headline the opening day of the season.

How to Watch Kansas vs Michigan State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Jayhawks and Spartans will battle it out at Madison Square Garden in the first game of the State Farm Champions Classic. No. 9 Duke and No. 10 Kentucky will play in the nightcap.

Kansas enters the season with national title aspirations. The Jayhawks had a disappointing end to last season when they got beat by 34 points against USC in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Spartans barely snuck into the NCAA tournament last season, earning a spot in one of the first four games, where they lost in overtime to UCLA.

The Spartans enter this season just outside the top 25. The underdog role is not one that Michigan State is used to as a storied program, but the Spartans could start the season strong with an upset of Kansas.

