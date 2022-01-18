Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kansas goes for its third straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Big 12 rival Oklahoma.

The No. 7 Kansas men's basketball team has bounced back nicely after losing to Texas Tech on Jan. 8. The Jayhawks were able to beat Iowa State 62–61 and then blew out West Virginia.

How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Kansas at Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The consecutive wins have the Jayhawks at 3–1 in the Big 12 and 14–2 overall as they continue to look like one of the best teams in not just the conference but the country.

On Tuesday night, they will look to get a big road win against an Oklahoma team that has lost two straight.

The Sooners have been a bit of a surprise this year, but they have been struggling lately. They have lost three of four, including a tough overtime loss to TCU on Saturday.

Oklahoma is now 2–3 in the Big 12 and despite upsetting Iowa State, the Sooners have mostly struggled against the top teams on their schedule.

On Tuesday night, they get another opportunity to get a big win against a top-ten Kansas team as they look back to .500 in the Big 12.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Kansas at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
