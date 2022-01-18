Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) will host the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Kansas vs Oklahoma Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kansas

-3.5

142.5 points

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

  • The Jayhawks record 19.8 more points per game (81.9) than the Sooners give up (62.1).
  • The Sooners score 6.1 more points per game (72.4) than the Jayhawks give up (66.3).
  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.
  • The Sooners are shooting 49.9% from the field, 8.0% higher than the 41.9% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Christian Braun puts up 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Ochai Agbaji is tops on the Jayhawks with 20.6 points per game and 1.3 assists, while also posting 4.8 rebounds.
  • David McCormack posts a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.8 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.
  • Jalen Wilson averages 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor.
  • Remy Martin puts up 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves gets the Sooners 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Hill tops the Sooners in rebounding (6.2 per game), and averages 9.8 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Elijah Harkless is averaging 10.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
  • Umoja Gibson is No. 1 on the Sooners in scoring (12.5 points per game) and assists (1.6), and averages 2.1 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Goldwire paces the Sooners in assists (3.6 per game), and puts up 9.3 points and 2.0 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Kansas at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

